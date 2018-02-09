Kia Soul EV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

The subcompact electric crossover has a range of 250km

Kia Motors has made its India debut with a bang by showcasing 16 cars along with the global unveiling of its SP concept at the Auto Expo 2018. In the pool of conventional and plug-in hybrid cars showcased, there is one all-electric vehicle that has managed to make its way to the Kia pavilion. It is the Soul EV, an all-electric version of the Soul crossover. The Kia EV is already on sale worldwide along with its IC-powered sibling.

The Soul EV is powered by a 110PS/285Nm electric motor which sends power to the front wheels via a single-speed automatic transmission. The EV has a claimed single-charge range of up to 250km and a top speed of 145kmph courtesy of its 30kWh Li-polymer battery.

The design is a polarising one. The Soul’s boxy silhouette and bland design looks boring and makes the Kia feel more like a jacked up hatchback than a crossover. Up front, it gets a ‘tiger nose grill’ - it's not a conventional front grill (doesn’t need one) as it houses the charging port. The grill is flanked by upswept, wraparound dual-barrel projector headlamps. Around the back, the Soul EV gets huge privacy glass for the rear windshield which circumscribes the LED cluster tail lamps and the upper half of the tailgate to lend the EV an interesting look. The Kia crossover also gets body cladding trying to impart it a rugged look but it doesn’t help the cause.

On the inside, the cabin looks clean and simple. However, there are some elements such as the tower-like AC vents, OLED instrument cluster and the centrally mounted 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which give the cabin a modern touch. Other features offered on the Kia crossover include heated front seats and steering wheel, 2-zone climate control, automatic defog system, cruise control and start/stop button with smart key.

In terms of safety, the Soul EV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, ESC (Electronic Stability Program), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), Hill Start Assist and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Being an EV, the possibility of Kia launching the crossover in India is very slim due to the lack of a proper charging infrastructure in the country. However, if the Soul EV gets launched, it will be the first EV crossover to launch in India. In the UK, the KIA crossover is priced at￡24,454 (Rs 21,929).

