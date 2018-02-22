Kia’s Creta Rival Set To Arrive By Mid-2019; Plant Development In Full Swing

The Kia Stinger might also land on our shores as a CKD or a CBU unit

Kia had showcased all its might with a grand show at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. Continuing on the same path, the development of its manufacturing facility in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh is already in full swing. The first product to roll out of this facility will be the unnamed compact SUV based on the SP concept which will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and Renault Duster in India.

The Korean carmaker has already finished the framework installation of its plant which has a total area of 23 million square feet. The construction process of the facility will end by the second quarter of 2019. Production of cars will begin from the second half of 2019, and at its peak the factory would be capable of producing three lakh cars per annum. Also Read: Kia SP Makes Global Premiere At Auto Expo 2018

More products soon

While the first offering from Kia in India will be the SP concept-based SUV, the carmaker will follow it up with another India-specific product within 18-24 months, tells Manohar Bhatt, Kia’s Head of Sales and Marketing in India. The company representatives, however, refused to divulge more details about the second offering. What can be said for sure, however, is that Kia is not taking the Indian market lightly, and we expect to see more Kias coming in quick succession to the SP. Related: First Look: Kia Stinger

The South Korean carmaker also plans to have some CKD offerings in its India lineup. This means that we can expect cars like the Stinger to make their way to the Indian market as CKD or CBU imports as well.