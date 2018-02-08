Kia Optima Plug-in Hybrid Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

You can checkout the Optima PHEV along with 16 other Kia models at hall no.7 at Auto Expo 2018

Kia has showcased the 2017 Optima PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. It was first unveiled at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. The Optima PHEV, as the name suggests, is a plug-in hybrid version of the Optima sedan. Kia also offers a hybrid version of the Optima in the North American market.

The Optima Plug-in Hybrid is quite similar to its petrol-powered sibling in terms of exterior and interior design. However, Kia has given some hybrid-specific touches on the outside to set it apart. The tiger-nose grill and front and rear bumpers are modified to enhance the aerodynamic capabilities of the Optima. In terms of features, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is paired to a Harman Kardon 630-Watt, 10-speaker system. Other features include dual-zone climate control system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Advanced Smart Cruise Control (ASCC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) and Front Collision Warning System.

Mechanically, the Optima PHEV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a transmission-mounted parallel hybrid system which consists of an electric motor and a 9.8kWh Li-polymer battery. Although they have a combined output of 202PS/374Nm, individually, the petrol engine produces 154PS of maximum power and 189Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor generates 48PS of maximum power and 204Nm of peak torque. The Optima PHEV has an all-electric range of up to 53km.

The possibility of Kia launching a PHEV in India looks pretty far fetched but if launched, the Optima PHEV will go up against the Toyota Prius and the Volkswagen Passat GTE.

Technical specs:









Powertrain





Petrol-Parallel Hybrid









Engine





2.0-litre petrol









Engine Power





154PS @ 6,000rpm









Engine Torque





189Nm @ 5,000rpm









Transmission





6-speed automatic









Motor Power





48PS@ 2,330-3,300 rpm









Motor Torque





204Nm@ 0-2,330 rpm









Combined Power





202PS@ 6,000 rpm









Combined Torque





374Nm@ 2,330 rpm









Battery





9.8kWh Li-Polymer battery







