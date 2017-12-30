Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched At Rs 5.44 lakh In India



Kawasaki has launched a new middleweight cruiser called the Vulcan S, powered by the same 650cc motor powering the Ninja 650







The Vulcan S is a modern-looking motorcycle that follows the new trend of cruiser styling with a black theme instead of chrome all around. This new approach can also be seen on motorcycles like the Indian Scout and Harley-Davidson Street Rod.









The Vulcan S is a mix of Kawasaki green with a lot of matt black-finished components, with brushed metal finish on the headlight. It is powered by the same motor that powers the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650, a 649cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled parallel twin.









To better suit its cruising duties the engine derived from the Ninja 650 is detuned a bit and delivers 61PS of power at 7500rpm and 62.78Nm of torque at 6600rpm. Power here is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. As is claimed by Kawasaki, the engine also offers a smoother power delivery with revised camshaft profiles, intake funnel length, throttle body spacer and air intake for a better low- and mid-range performance.









The Kawasaki Vulcan S gets ergo-fit adjustability this allows you to adjust three components to suit your riding posture based on how short or tall you are. Moreover, the seat has got a two-step height adjustability and the handlebar too can be adjusted in two different positions: forward and backward, and that too by upto an inch.









Apart from this, Kawasaki offers telescopic front forks and an offset rear shock absorber to handle most road conditions. Unfortunately though, to keep costs in check, the is no ABS on offer.





Kawasaki Vulcan S is priced at Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), and will go on sale via the CKD route, with only the black colour on offer. At this price point it is all set to take on the likes of the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.