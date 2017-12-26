Kawasaki Vulcan S India Launch Soon



The Vulcan S is expected to debut at the 2018 Auto Expo and will be powered by the same 650cc motor powering the Ninja 650



















The Kawasaki Vulcan S features a typical cruiser-like design with a petite headlamp, part-analogue-part-digital single pod instrument cluster, large fuel tank, leather seats and a stubby mudguard. Along with it, the cruiser also gets a huge radiator grill, offset rear suspension, burly exhaust muffler with blacked out elements and 10-spoke alloy wheels. Internationally, the cruiser is offered with three-way adjustable handlebar and footpegs, which help the rider alter the riding position according to his/her need.















To better suit its cruising duties, the 650cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine derived from the Ninja 650 is detuned a bit and delivers 61PS of power at 7500rpm and 62.78Nm of torque at 6600rpm. Power here is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. As is claimed by Kawasaki, the engine also offers a smoother power delivery with revised camshaft profiles, intake funnel length, throttle body spacer and air intake for a better low- and mid-range performance.







The engineers at Kawasaki also claim that by employing a parallel twin engine instead of a V-twin unit, they were able to place the engine further forward in the frame, which in turn has helped allow for a slimmer chassis and an increased lean angle.







The Vulcan S employs a diamond-type frame suspended on telescopic front forks and a 7-way adjustable monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends and ABS is likely to be available as standard. The fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle stands at 14 litres and the bike tips the scale at 226kg (kerb).