Kawasaki To Launch 10 New Dealerships Across India



New dealerships will certainly boost Kawasaki’s presence in the country post its split with Bajaj Auto







Kawasaki’s footprint in the Indian market took a massive hit after it severed ties with Bajaj Auto earlier this year. While the Japanese bike manufacturer currently has 12 dealerships across the country, they also provide remote service assistance with the help of additional service vans that are stationed in eight of their service centres. To further enhance its customer base, Kawasaki plans to open 10 new dealerships across the country. These dealerships will be coming up in Kolhapur, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, Mangalore, Ludhiana, Goa, Dehradun and Bhubaneshwar.











Kawasaki will be carrying out a soft launch of the dealerships so that customers who wish to book their bike do not have to wait till the dealerships are fully operational.





Kawasaki currently sells 21 bikes in India. The off-road range consists of the KLX 450R, KLX 140, KLX 110, KX 450F, KX 250 and KX100. The touring range has the Ninja 1000 and Ninja ZX14-R. The Adventure Touring range comprises of the Versys 650 and Versys 1000. The Street Naked range consists of the Z250, Z650, Z900, Z1000 and Z1000R, while the Sportsbike range include the Ninja 300, Ninja 650, Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR. The exclusive Ninja H2 range is also sold here and it includes the Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon and Ninja H2R.











During the announcement, Yutaka Yamashita, managing director of India Kawasaki Motors (IKM), said, “Geographically India is a very big country and to reach out to the customers is a challenging task. A solid dealer base is very essential. With the 10 new dealerships we will have a total of 22 dealerships. A robust dealer network will also help us to make continuous improvements in our after-sales services, which is linked with customer satisfaction. And I feel customer satisfaction can be achieved by working on three factors namely product, pre-sales service and after sales service.”





The addition of new dealerships through a stringent selection process will not only boost Kawasaki’s retail presence, but also help the company avoid gremlins which haunted it in the past.