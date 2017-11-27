Kawasaki Launches Versys-X 300 In India



The entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle has been priced at Rs 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai and Delhi)







Kawasaki Motors India has launched the new Kawasaki Versys-X 300 in the country. The motorcycle will be the latest addition to the increasingly popular entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle segment in India. The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will be assembled at Kawasaki’s plant in Chakan and will be the most affordable Versys to go on sale in India.







The motorcycle packs the same engine that is seen on the Kawasaki Z300 and Kawasaki Ninja 300. This parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 296cc engine produces 40PS of power and 25.7Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm.







In terms of suspension, the Versys-X 300 gets 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged adjustable preload monoshock unit at the rear. To combat unpaved roads, the Versys-X gets a 19-inch and 17-inch spoke wheels at the front and the rear respectively. Braking duties here are handled by a single 290mm petal disc at the front and a single 220mm petal disc at the rear. ABS will be offered as an optional extra for India. The bike also gets a 17-litre fuel tank for longer stints on the saddle.







Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors said, “The Versys-X 300 will offer a high level of riding excitement and rider confidence in a wide variety of roads. What makes Versys-X 300 versatile is comfortable highway cruising and easy riding in the city.”







The Versys-X 300 doesn't have any real competition and the closest rival it has is the Royal Enfield Himalayan. To see how it performs against other industry heavyweights, stay tuned!