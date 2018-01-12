Kawasaki Launches Ninja 650 ABS In New Blue Colour



This colour will replace the black one in the Ninja 650 ABS lineup and will be available with a limited number of bikes







Kawasaki has launched a new colour scheme for the Ninja 650 ABS. Called Candy Plasma Blue, the new colour will replace the black one available earlier. It will be sold alongside the green Ninja ABS and Ninja 650 ABS KRT edition. The blue coloured variants will be available in limited numbers.



Mechanically, the Ninja 650 ABS remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that makes 68PS of power at 8,000rpm and 65.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.



The bike was updated last year with a sharper and leaner bodywork and a new frame. The current bike is 18kg lighter than before, thanks to a new trellis frame, wheels and body panels. Suspension consists of conventional 41mm front forks and a new horizontally linked rear monoshock damper. Braking is via twin 300mm discs clamped to dual piston Nissin calipers and a 220mm rear disc. ABS is offered as standard.







With the new bodywork, seat height had also been lowered to 790mm. For sportiness, the handlebars were also lowered by 42mm, while the footpegs had been placed 15mm lower. Fuel tank capacity is 15 litres.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said, “We take a lot of pride in different colour combinations, though the green and black is our signature style. The Ninja 650 in black received a very good response in the Indian market. Now we are expecting the same for blue Ninja 650 ABS.”



The bike is priced at Rs 5.33 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and bookings for the same are now open. On the other hand, the Ninja 650 KRT ABS, which gets Kawasaki Racing Team graphics, is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom India).