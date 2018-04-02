Kawasaki Launches Ninja 400 At Rs 4.69 Lakh



The 400cc bike will come to India via the CKD route and will be sold alongside the Ninja 300











Kawasaki first showcased the Ninja 400 at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2018. Billed as a replacement to the venerable Ninja 300, it comes with a larger capacity motor, a new frame and more features. The new bike is larger, almost as big as a 600cc supersport, and is styled along the lines of the Kawasaki H2. The Ninja 400 borrows the instrument cluster from the larger Ninja 650 while its LED tail light is designed along the lines of the Ninja ZX-10R. The bike will available in Kawasaki’s signature green paint scheme along with KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) livery. Priced at Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Ninja 400 will be available in limited numbers only. For India, the Ninja 400 will not be the replacement for the Ninja 300 but rather sold alongside it, as an alternative to the Ninja 300 and Ninja 650.







The Ninja 400 will be a step above its intended competition, including the KTM RC 390, Benelli 302R and the Yamaha R3. For starters, its 399cc liquid-cooled parallel twin motor makes 49PS at 10,000rpm and 38Nm at 8,000rpm. The new motor has been tuned to provide more low-end grunt as well. Its 6-speed gearbox comes with a slipper clutch while the steel trellis frame is all-new. Inspired by the Ninja H2, it uses the motor as a stressed member. The new frame also helps keep the weight low at 173kg (kerb). The Ninja 400 has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres while the ground clearance is rated at 140mm. The suspension setup includes 41mm front telescopic forks and rear gas-charged and linked monoshock damper. Braking is via a single 310mm front disc, which is the largest in its class, and a 220mm rear disc. ABS is standard.







The Ninja 400 should be a good alternative for someone looking for a small capacity but more powerful bike, as at Rs 4.69 lakh, it slots right in between the Ninja 300 (Rs 3.6 lakh) and the Ninja 650 (Rs 5.49 lakh).