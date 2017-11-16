Kawasaki Launches 2018 Versys 650



The latest iteration of Kawasaki’s middleweight adventure-tourer is priced at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom India)







Kawasaki India has announced the 2018 version of the Kawasaki Versys 650. The latest iteration of the Versys 650 comes at a price of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Versys 650 has been one of the most versatile motorcycles in the sub-10 lakh rupee segment and this seems to be the last update before a new, lighter model comes out.







The bike now gets revised graphics in Kawasaki’s signature green and black KRT colour scheme. Other than that, it is still pretty much the same as before. The 2018 Kawasaki Versys packs the same 650cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit that churns out 69PS of power at 8500rpm and 64Nm of torque at 7000rpm. It is not a bad thing though as the engine is tuned for low to mid-range torque suitable for everyday and off-road applications. This is aided by a 6-speed transmission.







Just like the engine, the brake setup hasn't changed either. It utilises the same 300mm petal disc setup at the front and a 250mm single disc unit at the rear. ABS comes as standard here as well. In terms of suspension, it uses a 41mm dia long-travel USD front forks, which is adjustable for rebound damping and preload. At the back, Kawasaki has employed a monoshock unit, which is adjustable for preload.







As this is an adventure tourer at heart, the bike has a 21-litre fuel tank, which will be a great asset during longer stints. The motorcycle still tips the scale at 216kg. But, it manages to mask its weight well on the move. It also gets an adjustable flyscreen with a semi-digital instrument console. For now, the Kawasaki Versys 650 faces no competition in the middleweight adventure-tourer segment in India. However, with little cosmetic changes and no mechanical ones, it still remains to be seen how the Versys 650 will fare in the Indian two-wheeler market.