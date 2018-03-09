Jeep Renegade Spotted Testing in India

American automaker Jeep recently gave us a glimpse of their upcoming SUVs at the 2016 Auto Expo. However, there seems to be more in store for India. The Jeep Renegade wasn't showcased at the Auto Expo, but was spotted testing way before the event on multiple occasions. This time round, two Renegades were snapped in Pune, undergoing test runs.

As per Zauba.com, the carmaker has imported around 14 units for research and development. These test vehicles are both in 4x2 and 4x4 trims, and are paired to diesel engines. The company might just be testing waters as it plans on launching the Jeep Wrangler, the Grand Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SRT in the country later this year. It is to be noted that Jeep has not confirmed the Renegade for the Indian market yet.

The Renegade is based on FCA's Small-Wide-Platform that also underpins the Fiat 500X. The Renegade could come to India with the 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel motors that could be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. In all probability, the 4x2 as well as the 4x4 versions would be on the cards for India.

We expect the prices of the Renegade to fall around the Rs.15 lakh mark, considering that the vehicle might come as a CBU and of course, the premium tag that surrounds it. If Jeep does manage to price it at those levels, expect the Renault Duster, the Hyundai Creta and even the Mahindra Scorpio to have sleepless nights! Will the Jeep brand leave a mark on the Indian market? We have our fingers crossed!

Source: indianautosblog

