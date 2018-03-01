Jeep Readying Brezza Rival For Indian Market?

The confirmation of FCA’s sub-4m SUV comes from Mike Manley, the CEO of Jeep division

With the launch of the Compass earlier this year, Jeep’s sales have been on a skyward trajectory. The Compass has been the American manufacturer’s most successful SUV in India, with an average monthly sales figure of about 2,000 units. FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Jeep’s parent, has probably realised that SUV is the segment to be in, and therefore, the carmaker now wants to have a go in the sub-compact segment as well where volumes can be significantly more than the Compass’.

The confirmation of FCA readying a sub-4m SUV comes from Mike Manley, who is the CEO of Jeep division. As a result, rumours are rife that the upcoming SUV could wear the Jeep badge.

Currently, there are no details of the new SUV but if it turns out to be a Jeep, it will certainly be potent off the road. And if that has to happen, we can expect the sub-compact SUV to be based on the Renegade. The Renegade is presently Jeep’s smallest SUV in the global market and has been spotted testing in the country quite a few times. As the Renegade measures 4.3m in length, there is a high possibility that the new SUV could be a trimmed version of the Renegade.

On the other hand, the new SUV could be a sibling of the Argo or Cronos and not be a hardcore off-roader. The upcoming SUV will take on likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Ford Ecosport and the Tata Nexon.

If you have been wondering why manufacturers are so obsessed with that four-metre mark, it is because of the lower taxes imposed by the government on vehicles measuring less than four metres.

When launched, Jeep’s new, unnamed SUV will be locally manufactured at Fiat's Ranjangaon facility, like the Compass, to keep the costs in check. It is likely to be priced below Rs 10 lakh. We expect the new compact SUV to debut by late 2018 or 2019. Produced in India, FCA can further export this new SUV to other RHD markets like the Compass, which is already being exported to Australia.

