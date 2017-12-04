Jeep Readying Brezza Rival For Indian Market

It will be the first sub-four metre SUV from Jeep globally

With the launch of the Compass earlier this year, Jeep’s sales have been on a skyward trajectory. The Compass has been the American manufacturer’s most successful SUV in India, with a monthly sales figure of about 2,000 units. Now, to further strengthen its presence in the Indian market, Jeep has confirmed that it is planning to launch a new sub-four metre SUV. This confirmation has come from Mike Manley, CEO of Jeep. Jeep’s new SUV will take on likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Ford Ecosport and the Tata Nexon.

Currently, Jeep has not revealed any details of the new SUV but we expect it to be based on the Renegade. The Renegade is Jeep’s smallest SUV in the global market and has been spotted testing in the country quite a few times. As the Renegade measures 4.3m in length, there is a high possibility that the new SUV could be a trimmed version of the Renegade.

If you have been wondering why manufacturers are so obsessed with that four-metre mark, it is because of the lower taxes imposed by the government on vehicles measuring less than four metres.

When launched, Jeep’s new, unnamed SUV will be locally manufactured at Fiat's Ranjangaon facility, like the Compass, to keep the costs in check. It is likely to be priced below Rs 10 lakh. We expect the new compact SUV to debut by late 2018 or 2019. Produced in India, Jeep can further export this new SUV to other RHD markets like the Compass, which is already being exported to Australia.

With this announcement Jeep has shown how serious the brand is to place itself in the Indian market, and products like the Compass and the upcoming new SUV will really help the American manufacturer clock serious sales figures in the country. Apart from the Compass, Jeep’s current Indian product lineup include the Wrangler Unlimited, Grand Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SRT.

