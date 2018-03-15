Jeep Pulls The Wraps Off 2018 Jeep Wrangler At 2017 LA Auto Show

The fourth-generation Wrangler sheds weight, adds a downsized turbocharged petrol engine along with more equipment and improved off-road capabilities

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unveiled the 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JL Series) at the ongoing 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The 2018 Wrangler is the fourth-generation of the iconic SUV and will replace the older JK series SUV across global market starting next year. Earlier this month, the American automaker had released the first set of official images of the new Wrangler. This was followed by a couple of shots of the interior. Now, we finally get the full details of the offroader that has a cult following across the world.

Platform and Drivetrain

The 2018 Wrangler continues to use a body-on-frame construction. While this is the main reason behind the brilliant off-road capabilities of Wranglers of the past, the new one features a lightweight frame thanks to the extensive use of aluminium in its construction. What’s more, Jeep has managed to do this without compromising on the Wrangler’s structural integrity! The 2018 Wrangler uses aluminium for the doors, door hinges, bonnet, fender flares and the entire windshield frame. As a result, the 2018 Wrangler has lost close to 90kg when compared to the previous model, which is currently on sale in India. The lighter weight will not only boost the overall fuel efficiency but also its off-road ability.







Engines

2.0-litre Turbo Petrol

3.6-litre V6 Petrol

3.0-litre V6 Diesel





Cylinders

In-line four, 4-cylinder

V6, 6-cylinder

V6, 6-cylinder





Power

270PS

285PS

260PS





Torque

400Nm

352Nm

600Nm





Transmission

8-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT

8-speed AT







As you can see from the table above, the 2018 Wrangler range is available with three engine options - a V6 petrol and diesel engines along with a newly introduced, downsized turbocharged petrol. Jeep has also replaced the ancient 5-speed automatic with a new 8-speed unit, while a 6-speed manual is standard across the range.

In India, the third-gen Wrangler is available with a 3.6-litre V6 petrol motor and a 2.8-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine. The upcoming model, when launched in India, is expected to be offered with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol along with the 3.0-litre V6 diesel.

Like before, the 2018 Wrangler gets a full-time four-wheel-drive. But this time around, it gets a two-speed transfer case as well, a first for a Wrangler. It also features the latest-gen Dana axles and updated off-road tech.

New add-ons



LED headlamps, LED foglamps and LED forward turn signals (LED headlamps are also available with the 2017 Wrangler sold globally, but not in India)





Square-ish tail lamps with LED graphics



Passive keyless-entry with a water-proof engine start-stop button



The front seats now feature adjustable bolsters and lumbar support





Heated front seats and steering wheel



The new Wrangler gets a larger greenhouse when compared to the previous model. The waistline of the SUV has been lowered and the overall visibility seems to have been improved





Rides on 17-inch off-road wheels



Instrument cluster features either a 3.5-inch TFT display or a full-blown 7-inch screen which displays informations such as media playback, tyre pressure, or digital speed readout, among others





Comes standard with fourth-generation Uconnect infotainment system. While a 5-inch unit is standard, higher variants come with a 7- or an 8.4-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration





Safety features include blind-spot monitoring system and rear cross path detection, parkview rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and four standard airbags



The hardtop has been redesigned and, Jeep says, it is now easier to open and close the roof



Read about its evolved design here: All-New Jeep Wrangler: First Official Pictures; and completely revamped interior here: New Jeep Wrangler Interior Revealed

India Launch?

In India, the third-gen Wrangler is only available in the Unlimited hardtop variant. When the 2018 model arrives in India, expect Jeep to stick to this formula. Also, like the current car, we can expect the fourth-gen Wrangler to be brought to our shores via the CBU route as well. The JK series will remain in production until the first quarter of next year in the US. The diesel-powered Wrangler, which is the most popular choice in India, will only go in production in 2019. Hence, we expect Jeep India to launch the new SUV here in the same year.

