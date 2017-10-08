Jeep Compass vs Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500: Variant-Wise Features Comparison

Does the pocket-friendly American have enough in its arsenal to take on the super-sized desi boys?
Jeep landed on our shores in August last year with three expensive SUVs - the Wrangler Unlimited, Grand Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SRT. None of them were meant for the masses but Jeep had that angle covered as well. The American carmaker has launched the Jeep Compass and it is priced between Rs 14.95-20.65 lakh. It is by far the most affordable product it the company’s 4-car portfolio.
In this price bracket, the baby Jeep overlaps several cars. However, we are interested in how it stacks up against the Tata Hexa and the Mahindra XUV500. The idea is understand which of the trio gives you the best value for your money.
Before we get cracking, let’s get the fundamental differences and similarities out of the way.
|Car
|Jeep Compass
|Mahindra XUV500
|Tata Hexa
|Engine
|2.0-litre Multijet II Diesel
|2.2-litre mHAWK Diesel
|2.2-litre Diesel Varicor 320 / Varicor 400
|Power
|173PS/350Nm
|140PS/330Nm
|150PS/320Nm / 156PS/400Nm
|Transmission Options
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual / 6-speed auto
|6-speed manual / 6-speed auto
|Seating Configuration
|5
|7
|7 / 6 or 7
|Drivetrain
|4x4, 4x2
|4x4, 4x2
|4x4, 4x2
The entry-level diesel variant (Sport) of the Jeep Compass overlaps the price of the Mahindra XUV500 W8 and the Tata Hexa XT 4x2. All three cars have an array of features in each of their trim levels. Here’s a list of all the major ones in the above mentioned variants.
|Jeep Compass Sport (Rs 15.45 lakh)
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
|Convenience
|Quad halogen headlamps
|5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment
|Dual Airbags
|Keyless entry
|DRLs
|4 speakers
|ABS with EBD
|One-touch operation for front power windows
|16-inch steel wheels
|Voice command and Bluetooth connectivity
|All-four disc brakes
|60:40 Split rear seats
|Mahindra XUV500 W8 (Rs 15.18 lakh)
|Projector headlamps
|7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment
|Six Airbags
|Keyless entry with smart key
|LED DRLs
|6 speakers
|ABS with EBD
|Cruise Control
|17-inch alloy wheels
|Voice command and Bluetooth connectivity
|All-four disc brakes
|60:40 Split 2nd row seats
|Tata Hexa XT 4x2 (Rs 15.04 lakh)
|Smoked projector headlamps
|5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment
|Six Airbags
|Keyless entry
|LED DRLs
|10 speakers
|ABS with EBD
|One touch operation for all power windows
|19-inch alloy wheels
|Voice command and Bluetooth connectivity
|All-four disc brakes
|60:40 Split 2nd row seats (only in 7-seater configuration)
In its entry-level trim, the Jeep is left shorthanded. Apart from the features listed above, both its rivals have way more creature comforts. As far as the Mahindra is concerned, it includes push button start/stop, voice messaging system with SMS readout functionality, micro hybrid technology, light-sensing headlamps and mobile charging points for the first and second rows.
Similarly the Hexa trounces the Compass with its long list of features including SD card video and image playback, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cooled glovebox, automatic headlamps and ORVM demister.
However, don’t count out the Jeep yet as it does have some features which the other two miss out. For instance, a sliding armrest for the front passengers, a built-in compass, ISOFIX anchorages for child booster seats, dual-stage passenger airbag and an electronic parking brake.
Next up is the Longitude variant of the Jeep Compass, which falls in the same sort of price bracket as the Mahindra XUV500 W10 and range-topping Tata Hexa XT 4x4. Here’s how they stack up.
Jeep Compass Longitude - Rs 16.45 lakh
Additional features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Rear fog lamps
- Front cornering fog lamps
- 6 speakers
- Keyless go
- Reverse parking sensors
- Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
- Push button start
Mahindra XUV500 W10 - Rs 16.06 lakh
Additional features:
- Electronic sunroof with anti-pinch
- Connected Apps with infotainment
- Brake energy regeneration
- 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat
- Illuminated scuff plates
- Reverse parking camera with dynamic assist
- Bonnet with hydraulic assist
In the same sort of price range, you can also opt for the W8 AT variant. Although it is priced at Rs 16.22 lakh and misses the features mentioned in this section, it does give you the convenience of an automatic transmission (6-speed), especially in start/stop traffic conditions.
Tata Hexa XT 4x4 - Rs 16.24 lakh
Additional features:
- Four wheel drive
- Toque on demand
- Automatic drive mode display in theme colour
Like the XUV500, you can also have the Hexa with an automatic transmission in the same price range. The Tata Hexa XTA is priced at Rs 16.13 lakh and although it misses out on the four-wheel drive and torque on demand technology, it gets a 6-speed automatic transmission with sports mode.
From here on, only two cars remain in this price-sensitive comparison. Next in line is the Longitude (O) variant of the baby Jeep. It is priced at Rs 17.25 lakh, a whiff over the Rs 17.11 lakh price tag of the XUV500 W10 AWD MT.
You guessed it right! The only difference between the two W10 variants is the availability of an all-wheel drive system in this one. The rest of the features remain exactly the same. On the other hand, the Jeep Compass in its Longitude (O) form gets additional gadgetry. The list includes:
- Roof rails
- Bi-function projector halogen headlamps
- Rear parcel shelf
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Activated carbon air filter
- Signature LED position lamps
Topping the range of the Mahindra XUV500 is the W10 AWD AT. Priced at Rs 18.09 lakh, it is just a smidge more than the Limited variant of the Jeep Compass which costs Rs 18.05 lakh. The bump in price for the Mahindra product is due to the inclusion of a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Everything else remains exactly the same.
However, in its Limited trim the Jeep Compass carries all the goodies from the Longitude (O) variant and gets a bit more to justify that price hike. The additional feature list includes LED taillamps, reverse parking camera, door scuff plates and leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Unfortunately, this comparison has to end here. Reason? Even the Mahindra XUV500 has gone out of variants now. As far as the Jeep is concerned, it has three more diesel-powered variants - Limited (O), Limited 4x4 and Limited 4x4 (O).
Now that you know all three cars inside out, which one would you pick? Do let us know in the comments section.
Note: All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
