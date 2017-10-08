Jeep Compass vs Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500: Variant-Wise Features Comparison

Does the pocket-friendly American have enough in its arsenal to take on the super-sized desi boys?

Jeep landed on our shores in August last year with three expensive SUVs - the Wrangler Unlimited, Grand Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SRT. None of them were meant for the masses but Jeep had that angle covered as well. The American carmaker has launched the Jeep Compass and it is priced between Rs 14.95-20.65 lakh. It is by far the most affordable product it the company’s 4-car portfolio.

In this price bracket, the baby Jeep overlaps several cars. However, we are interested in how it stacks up against the Tata Hexa and the Mahindra XUV500. The idea is understand which of the trio gives you the best value for your money.

Before we get cracking, let’s get the fundamental differences and similarities out of the way.







Car

Jeep Compass

Mahindra XUV500

Tata Hexa









Engine

2.0-litre Multijet II Diesel

2.2-litre mHAWK Diesel

2.2-litre Diesel Varicor 320 / Varicor 400





Power

173PS/350Nm

140PS/330Nm

150PS/320Nm / 156PS/400Nm





Transmission Options

6-speed manual

6-speed manual / 6-speed auto

6-speed manual / 6-speed auto





Seating Configuration

5

7

7 / 6 or 7





Drivetrain

4x4, 4x2

4x4, 4x2

4x4, 4x2







The entry-level diesel variant (Sport) of the Jeep Compass overlaps the price of the Mahindra XUV500 W8 and the Tata Hexa XT 4x2. All three cars have an array of features in each of their trim levels. Here’s a list of all the major ones in the above mentioned variants.







Jeep Compass Sport (Rs 15.45 lakh)









Exterior

Interior

Safety

Convenience





Quad halogen headlamps

5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment

Dual Airbags

Keyless entry





DRLs

4 speakers

ABS with EBD

One-touch operation for front power windows





16-inch steel wheels

Voice command and Bluetooth connectivity

All-four disc brakes

60:40 Split rear seats





Mahindra XUV500 W8 (Rs 15.18 lakh)





Projector headlamps

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment

Six Airbags

Keyless entry with smart key





LED DRLs

6 speakers

ABS with EBD

Cruise Control





17-inch alloy wheels

Voice command and Bluetooth connectivity

All-four disc brakes

60:40 Split 2nd row seats





Tata Hexa XT 4x2 (Rs 15.04 lakh)





Smoked projector headlamps

5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment

Six Airbags

Keyless entry





LED DRLs

10 speakers

ABS with EBD

One touch operation for all power windows





19-inch alloy wheels

Voice command and Bluetooth connectivity

All-four disc brakes

60:40 Split 2nd row seats (only in 7-seater configuration)







In its entry-level trim, the Jeep is left shorthanded. Apart from the features listed above, both its rivals have way more creature comforts. As far as the Mahindra is concerned, it includes push button start/stop, voice messaging system with SMS readout functionality, micro hybrid technology, light-sensing headlamps and mobile charging points for the first and second rows.

Similarly the Hexa trounces the Compass with its long list of features including SD card video and image playback, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cooled glovebox, automatic headlamps and ORVM demister.

However, don’t count out the Jeep yet as it does have some features which the other two miss out. For instance, a sliding armrest for the front passengers, a built-in compass, ISOFIX anchorages for child booster seats, dual-stage passenger airbag and an electronic parking brake.

Next up is the Longitude variant of the Jeep Compass, which falls in the same sort of price bracket as the Mahindra XUV500 W10 and range-topping Tata Hexa XT 4x4. Here’s how they stack up.

Jeep Compass Longitude - Rs 16.45 lakh

Additional features:



17-inch alloy wheels



Rear fog lamps



Front cornering fog lamps



6 speakers



Keyless go



Reverse parking sensors



Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs



Push button start



Mahindra XUV500 W10 - Rs 16.06 lakh

Additional features:



Electronic sunroof with anti-pinch



Connected Apps with infotainment



Brake energy regeneration



6-way power adjustable driver’s seat



Illuminated scuff plates



Reverse parking camera with dynamic assist



Bonnet with hydraulic assist



In the same sort of price range, you can also opt for the W8 AT variant. Although it is priced at Rs 16.22 lakh and misses the features mentioned in this section, it does give you the convenience of an automatic transmission (6-speed), especially in start/stop traffic conditions.

Tata Hexa XT 4x4 - Rs 16.24 lakh

Additional features:



Four wheel drive



Toque on demand



Automatic drive mode display in theme colour



Like the XUV500, you can also have the Hexa with an automatic transmission in the same price range. The Tata Hexa XTA is priced at Rs 16.13 lakh and although it misses out on the four-wheel drive and torque on demand technology, it gets a 6-speed automatic transmission with sports mode.

From here on, only two cars remain in this price-sensitive comparison. Next in line is the Longitude (O) variant of the baby Jeep. It is priced at Rs 17.25 lakh, a whiff over the Rs 17.11 lakh price tag of the XUV500 W10 AWD MT.

You guessed it right! The only difference between the two W10 variants is the availability of an all-wheel drive system in this one. The rest of the features remain exactly the same. On the other hand, the Jeep Compass in its Longitude (O) form gets additional gadgetry. The list includes:



Roof rails



Bi-function projector halogen headlamps



Rear parcel shelf



7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system



Dual-zone automatic climate control



Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility



Activated carbon air filter



Signature LED position lamps



Topping the range of the Mahindra XUV500 is the W10 AWD AT. Priced at Rs 18.09 lakh, it is just a smidge more than the Limited variant of the Jeep Compass which costs Rs 18.05 lakh. The bump in price for the Mahindra product is due to the inclusion of a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Everything else remains exactly the same.

However, in its Limited trim the Jeep Compass carries all the goodies from the Longitude (O) variant and gets a bit more to justify that price hike. The additional feature list includes LED taillamps, reverse parking camera, door scuff plates and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Unfortunately, this comparison has to end here. Reason? Even the Mahindra XUV500 has gone out of variants now. As far as the Jeep is concerned, it has three more diesel-powered variants - Limited (O), Limited 4x4 and Limited 4x4 (O).

Now that you know all three cars inside out, which one would you pick? Do let us know in the comments section.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

