Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson: Variant Wise Feature Comparison

The Compass has certainly hit a sweet spot in the mid-size SUV segment with its absolutely brilliant pricing!

Jeep had surprised everyone with the Compass’ cut-throat pricing when it was launched on July 31, 2017. Even after the increase in cess over GST, the prices are still competitive and now start at Rs 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Jeep Compass undercuts its immediate rival, the Hyundai Tucson, by around Rs 3 lakh for the petrol trim and by nearly Rs 4 lakh for the diesel.

We were supposed to put the Volkswagen Tiguan in this article as well since it is also one of its direct rivals globally. But the VW Tiguan, which starts at Rs 26.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India), has been completely put out of the question by the Compass’ pricing.

The Honda CR-V, on the other hand, is presently in a dire need of a replacement all-new model , which is likely to be launched in 2018. Skoda will also launch Yeti’s successor, the Karoq, next year in the country. Meanwhile, check out how the Compass fares against the Hyundai Tucson in our variant wise feature comparison.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Jeep Compass Petrol







Model

Prices





Jeep Compass Sport

Rs 15.16 lakh





Jeep Compass Limited

Rs 18.96 lakh





Jeep Compass Limited (O)

Rs 19.67 lakh







Jeep Compass Diesel







Model

Prices





Jeep Compass Sport

Rs 15.99 lakh





Jeep Compass Longitude

Rs 17.03 lakh





Jeep Compass Longitude (O)

Rs 17.85 lakh





Jeep Compass Limited

Rs 18.68 lakh





Jeep Compass Limited (O)

Rs 19.41 lakh





Jeep Compas Limited 4x4

Rs 20.65 lakh





Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 (O)

Rs 21.37 lakh







Hyundai Tucson Petrol







Model

Prices





Hyundai Tucson Base

Rs 17.99 lakh





Hyundai Tucson GL Auto

Rs 20.99 lakh







Hyundai Tucson Diesel







Model

Prices





Hyundai Tucson Base

Rs 19.65 lakh





Hyundai Tucson GL

Rs 22.49 lakh





Hyundai Tucson GLS Auto 4WD

Rs 25.19 lakh







As you can clearly see, the top-spec Limited trim of the petrol Compass is pricier than the base petrol model of the Tucson by nearly Rs 1 lakh. While its optional range-topping petrol automatic model, Limited (O), undercuts the flagship petrol model of the Tucson by almost a similar amount.

For the diesel, you get a 4x4-equipped full-spec Compass for nearly Rs 1 lakh more than the price of the Tucson's base model. Though the range-topping Tucson GLS diesel offers auto+4WD combo, it looks overpriced in front of the Compass manual 4x4 (pricier by Rs 3.80 lakh).

The petrol and diesel base trims of the Compass are literally incomparable with those of the Tucson's. Given the fact that they come pretty well loaded as well further strengthens their cases!

We’ll have a look at the overlapping variants of the Compass and Tucson below.

Common Standard Safety Features



Dual-front airbags (dual-stage airbags in the Compass inflate according to the severity of the crash)



Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)



Front and rear disc brakes



Child seat anchors



Petrol

Jeep Compass Limited vs Hyundai Tucson Base

Price difference: the Compass petrol is roughly expensive by Rs 97,000



Jeep Compass Limited : 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol – 162PS/250Nm ; 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

: 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol – ;

Hyundai Tucson Base: 2.0-litre petrol – 155PS/192Nm; 6-speed manual



Infotainment system:



Jeep Compass: 7.0-inch Uconnect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (6-speaker system)





Hyundai Tucson: 8.0-inch unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along (6-speaker system)



Features



Halogen projector headlamps are offered in both the SUVs (auto headlamps in the Tucson). The Tucson gets LED daytime running lamps, while the Compass gets halogen ones. LED position lamps are offered in the Compass



LED tail lamps are standard in the Compass, not offered with the base variant in the Tucson



Alloy wheels: Jeep Compass: R17 || Hyundai Tucson: R17



The Compass gets dual-zone climate control with activated carbon filter and rear AC vents (manual air conditioning in the Tucson)



The Compass offers passive keyless entry and push button start-stop (not available in the base variant of the Tucson)



Heated outside rearview mirrors in the Tucson (the Compass just gets adjustable and foldable units)



Rear parking sensors and camera support are common in both the SUVs



‘Ski-Grey’ McKinley leather upholstery in the Compass (fabric upholstery in the Tucson)



A leather wrapped steering wheel is common



Safety Features

Limited is almost the range-topping trim in the Compass’ lineup and this is what it offers extra over the base variant of the Tucson:



Electronic parking brake (standard)



Traction control system (TCS) (standard)



Electronic stability control (ESC) (standard)



Electronic roll mitigation



Hill start assist



Jeep Compass Limited (O) vs Hyundai Tucson GL

Price difference: the Compass Limited (O) petrol is approximately cheaper by Rs 1.32 lakh than the Tucson GL petrol

The Tucson’s 2.0-litre motor is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission in the GL trim

Over the Limited, the Compass Limited (O) gets dual-tone roof and Bi-xenon projector headlamps.

The Tucson GL gets significant feature additions over its base trim:



R18 diamond cut alloy wheels



Six airbags (dual-front, side and curtain airbags)



Static bending headlamps (halogen)



Front parking sensors



Leather upholstery



Dual-zone climate control with cluster ionizer and rear AC vents



Passive keyless entry with push button start-stop



10-way power adjustable driver seat



Safety features: electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), downhill brake control (DBC) and brake assist



Diesel

Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4x4 vs Hyundai Tucson Base

Price difference: The Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 diesel is pricier by Rs 70,000 than the Tucson Base diesel



Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4x4: 2.0-litre diesel – 173PS/350Nm; 4x4 6-speed manual

2.0-litre diesel –

Hyundai Tucson Base diesel: 2.0-litre diesel – 185PS/400Nm; 6-speed manual



The Compass Limited 4x4 diesel additionally offers six-airbags (dual-front, side and curtain airbags) and Jeep Active Drive with Selec-Terrain (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud) drive modes over its petrol Limited counterpart.

The Hyundai Tucson base diesel offers the same goodies as its petrol counterpart.

