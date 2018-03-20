Jeep Compass Trailhawk: Official Bookings Not Open Yet

Contrary to some reports, bookings for the Compass Trailhawk will not officially begin for a few more months

We’ve learned that the highly anticipated, most extreme variant of the Jeep Compass, the Trailhawk, is still a few months away from its market introduction. At launch, it will be the flagship variant of the Compass, positioned above the 4x4 diesel manual.

When to expect the Jeep Compass Trailhawk in India?

Although it has not been introduced in India yet, the production of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk began in September-October 2017 at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ plant in Ranjangaon, Pune. That’s because Jeep is exporting the Compass, including the Trailhawk variant, to other right-hand drive markets such as Australia and Japan since late 2017.

We feel that the American automaker might be holding back the Trailhawk for the first launch anniversary of its blockbuster SUV. The Jeep Compass was launched on July 31, 2017, so its first-year anniversary is about four months away from now. So Jeep perhaps might introduce the Trailhawk around August 2018. This way it can give an anniversary surprise to prospective Compass buyers.

What does it offer over the regular Compass and how much it will cost?

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes with redesigned bumpers and rides higher than the regular model. It is also more capable than the Compass 4x4 that we get, packing a more advanced 4x4 drivetrain with a crawl ratio of 20:1 that helps you get more force to the ground. Jeep's Selec-Terrain system in the Trailhawk gets an additional Rock mode besides the regular Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud. It features hill descent control as well. It might also get a sunroof, which is not on offer on the Compass in India. Jeep might also offer the larger and more feature-rich 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system on the Trailhawk. A 7-inch infotainment system is standard across the range.

It is expected to be priced a couple of lakhs over the current top-spec diesel 4x4 manual variant that retails for Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Hence, the Compass Trailhawk might get a retail tag of approximately Rs 24 lakh.

Here’s what the India-spec Compass Trailhawk could offer: Jeep Compass Trailhawk: All You Need To Know

