Jeep Compass Trailhawk: All You Need To Know

The Compass Trailhawk gets a more capable version of Jeep’s 4x4 drivetrain, raised ground clearance and redesigned bumpers to aid off-roading

Like all Jeep SUVs, the Compass too gets the most extreme ‘Trail Rated’ version, the Trailhawk. This is currently missing from the India-spec Compass’ lineup and Jeep is expected to drive in the model later this year. Here’s what we feel could be offered with the India-spec Jeep Compass Trailhawk.

Pictured: Regular Jeep Compass

Highlights



Production of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk began in September-October 2017 at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Ranjangaon facility near Pune. It is currently being exported to Australia and other right hand drive countries



The Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s prices begin in Australia from around Rs 24 lakh (converted). The India-spec model could be priced in the same vicinity as the top-spec diesel 4x4 manual retails for Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



Jeep is yet to offer an automatic with the Compass diesel and that’s where the Trailhawk could cut in. It is only available with a 9-speed auto globally. While majorly it is available with a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Australia-spec Trailhawk features a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel motor



Comes with redesigned bumpers and raised ground clearance along with a more capable version of Jeep’s 4x4 drivetrain compared to the regular model



Besides the Trailhawk with 9-speed auto, Jeep could also offer the regular model with automatic four-wheel-drive option (9AT and 4x4) for people who don’t want spend more for the Trailhawk and are looking for a diesel automatic 4x4 SUV like in Australia



Dimensions









Jeep Compass





India-spec 4x4 6MT





Trailhawk 4x4 9AT (Aussie)









Length





4395mm





4398mm









Width





1818mm





1819mm









Height





1640mm





1,657mm









Wheelbase





2636mm





2,636mm









Ground Clearance





178mm





225mm









Design



Gets a redesigned front bumper compared to the regular model with an inward sweeping layout for improved approach angle. Jeep’s signature red tow hooks are the most striking element at the front



The subtly protruding centre part on the hood gets a matte black decal that is strategically placed to avoid reflections





The contrasting black roof option is offered as standard in the Trailhawk





There’s virtually no chrome element in the Trailhawk’s exterior, everything has been blacked out





Rides on 17-inch machined wheels with a glossy black centre part on 225/60 cross-section tyres (Australia-spec model)





The rear bumper too is redesigned for improved departure angle and it also features a red tow hook



Gets ‘Trail Rated’ badges on the front fenders and the boot lid





On the inside, it is offered with an all-black cabin featuring red highlights, all-weather floor mats, fabric+leather upholstery and a full-size spare wheel





Features FCA’s flagship 8.4-inch touchscreen unit compared to the 7-inch system offered standard with the Compass in India





Carries over the equipment list of the top-spec Limited variant, which you can check out here: Jeep Compass: Variants Explained



4x4 Vitals









Jeep Compass





4x4 6MT (Aussie)





Trailhawk 4x4 9AT (Aussie)









Approach Angle (Degrees)





16.8





30.3









Breakover Angle (Degrees)





22.9





24.4









Departure Angle (Degrees)





31.7





33.6









Wading Depth





405mm





480mm









Engine









Jeep Compass





4x4 6MT





Trailhawk 4x4 (Aussie)









Engine





2.0-litre Multijet





2.0-litre Multijet









Transmission





6-speed manual





9-speed automatic









Drivetrain





Jeep Active Drive





Jeep Active Drive Low









Fuel Efficiency





16.3kmpl





17.54kmpl











Compared to the regular Compass, the Trailhawk gets a more advanced Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system with Jeep Selec-Terrain with Rock mode. Also on offer extra is hill descent control



Gets additional four underbody skid plates to secure important mechanical bits while off-roading



Currently, the Compass is available in India in 3 variants – Sport, Longitude and Limited. The Trailhawk will be the top variant when it joins the portfolio in India. We’re expecting the price of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be around Rs 24 lakh, which puts it right in the firing zone of the Tucson, Isuzu MU-X and the upcoming Honda CR-V.

