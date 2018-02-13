 Jeep Compass Trailhawk: All You Need To Know
Jeep Compass Trailhawk: All You Need To Know

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 08:30 PM
The Compass Trailhawk gets a more capable version of Jeep’s 4x4 drivetrain, raised ground clearance and redesigned bumpers to aid off-roading 



Jeep Compass Trailhawk



Like all Jeep SUVs, the Compass too gets the most extreme ‘Trail Rated’ version, the Trailhawk. This is currently missing from the India-spec Compass’ lineup and Jeep is expected to drive in the model later this year. Here’s what we feel could be offered with the India-spec Jeep Compass Trailhawk. 



Jeep Compass



Pictured: Regular Jeep Compass 



Highlights 




  • Production of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk began in September-October 2017 at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Ranjangaon facility near Pune. It is currently being exported to Australia and other right hand drive countries 

  • The Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s prices begin in Australia from around Rs 24 lakh (converted). The India-spec model could be priced in the same vicinity as the top-spec diesel 4x4 manual retails for Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

  • Jeep is yet to offer an automatic with the Compass diesel and that’s where the Trailhawk could cut in. It is only available with a 9-speed auto globally. While majorly it is available with a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Australia-spec Trailhawk features a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel motor

  • Comes with redesigned bumpers and raised ground clearance along with a more capable version of Jeep’s 4x4 drivetrain compared to the regular model  

  • Besides the Trailhawk with 9-speed auto, Jeep could also offer the regular model with automatic four-wheel-drive option (9AT and 4x4) for people who don’t want spend more for the Trailhawk and are looking for a diesel automatic 4x4 SUV like in Australia



Check out: Jeep Compass India-Spec Vs Australia-Spec: What's Different?



Dimensions





































Jeep Compass



India-spec 4x4 6MT



Trailhawk 4x4 9AT (Aussie)

Length



4395mm

4398mm

Width

1818mm

1819mm

Height

1640mm

1,657mm

Wheelbase

2636mm

2,636mm

Ground Clearance

178mm

225mm


Design 



Jeep Compass Trailhawk




  • Gets a redesigned front bumper compared to the regular model with an inward sweeping layout for improved approach angle. Jeep’s signature red tow hooks are the most striking element at the front 

  • The subtly protruding centre part on the hood gets a matte black decal that is strategically placed to avoid reflections  



Jeep Compass Trailhawk




  • The contrasting black roof option is offered as standard in the Trailhawk 



Jeep Compass Trailhawk




  • There’s virtually no chrome element in the Trailhawk’s exterior, everything has been blacked out  



Jeep Compass Trailhawk




  • Rides on 17-inch machined wheels with a glossy black centre part on 225/60 cross-section tyres (Australia-spec model)



Jeep Compass Trailhawk




  • The rear bumper too is redesigned for improved departure angle and it also features a red tow hook

  • Gets ‘Trail Rated’ badges on the front fenders and the boot lid 



Jeep Compass Trailhawk




  • On the inside, it is offered with an all-black cabin featuring red highlights, all-weather floor mats, fabric+leather upholstery and a full-size spare wheel 



Jeep Compass Trailhawk




  • Features FCA’s flagship 8.4-inch touchscreen unit compared to the 7-inch system offered standard with the Compass in India 



Jeep Compass Trailhawk





4x4 Vitals
































Jeep Compass



4x4 6MT (Aussie)

Trailhawk 4x4 9AT (Aussie)

Approach Angle (Degrees)



16.8

30.3

Breakover Angle (Degrees)

22.9

24.4

Departure Angle (Degrees)

31.7

33.6

Wading Depth

405mm

480mm


Engine
































Jeep Compass



4x4 6MT



Trailhawk 4x4 (Aussie)

Engine



2.0-litre Multijet

2.0-litre Multijet

Transmission

6-speed manual

9-speed automatic

Drivetrain

Jeep Active Drive

Jeep Active Drive Low

Fuel Efficiency

16.3kmpl

17.54kmpl



  • Compared to the regular Compass, the Trailhawk gets a more advanced Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system with Jeep Selec-Terrain with Rock mode. Also on offer extra is hill descent control 

  • Gets additional four underbody skid plates to secure important mechanical bits while off-roading 



Jeep Compass Trailhawk



Currently, the Compass is available in India in 3 variants – Sport, Longitude and Limited. The Trailhawk will be the top variant when it joins the portfolio in India. We’re expecting the price of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be around Rs 24 lakh, which puts it right in the firing zone of the Tucson, Isuzu MU-X and the upcoming Honda CR-V.



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
