Jeep Compass Prices Increase Post GST Cess Hike

Prices of other Jeep and Fiat vehicles that fall under SUV, mid-size and luxury car categories have also been increased
Jeep’s most-affordable and best-selling model in India, the Compass, is now more expensive than before. The recent revision in cess rates for SUVs, mid-size and luxury cars has resulted in an increase in the ex-showroom price of the most affordable variant of the petrol-powered Compass by Rs 21,000 going up to Rs 72,000 for the most expensive diesel variant. The pre- and post-GST cess hike prices of the Jeep Compass are as follows:
Variants
Ex-showroom prices (pre-GST cess hike)
Ex-showroom prices (post-GST cess hike)
Difference
Petrol
Compass Sport
Rs 14.95 lakh
Rs 15.16 lakh
Rs 21,000
Compass Limited AT
Rs 18.70 lakh
Rs 18.96 lakh
Rs 26,000
Compass Limited AT (O)
Rs 19.40 lakh
Rs 19.67 lakh
Rs 27,000
Diesel
Compass Sport
Rs 15.45 lakh
Rs 15.99 lakh
Rs 54,000
Compass Longitude
Rs 16.45 lakh
Rs 17.03 lakh
Rs 58,000
Compass Longitude (O)
Rs 17.25 lakh
Rs 17.85 lakh
Rs 60,000
Compass Limited
Rs 18.05 lakh
Rs 18.68 lakh
Rs 63,000
Compass Limited (O)
Rs 18.75 lakh
Rs 19.41 lakh
Rs 66,000
Compass Limited 4x4
Rs 19.95 lakh
Rs 20.65 lakh
Rs 70,000
Compass Limited 4x4 (O)
Rs 20.65 lakh
Rs 21.37 lakh
Rs 72,000
The GST Council has raised the cess over GST for SUV segment by 7 per cent, making it the highest taxed passenger vehicle category at 50 per cent now. For mid-size cars, the hike in cess is 2 per cent, and for luxury cars, it is 5 per cent. For a more detailed report on the increase in cess over GST head to our main story.
The price differential post cess hike for the Compass clarifies that its petrol variants fall under the mid-size car category while the diesel variants belong to the luxury car category. It also means that the Compass’ ground clearance is less than 170mm, otherwise its diesel variants would have fallen under SUV category. Going by SIAM’s rule book, a vehicle falls under the SUV category if it ticks the following three conditions:
Length over 4m
Ground clearance over 170mm
Engine displacement over 1500cc
The petrol Compass draws power from a 1368cc engine while the diesel Compass gets a 1956cc engine. Interested to know more about the Compass? Read our review.
The prices of other Fiat and Jeep vehicles have also been increased. The hike in prices of Fiat vehicles ranges from Rs 9,000 to Rs 14,000, while that of the CBU Jeep SUVs is between Rs 2.75 lakh and Rs 6.40 lakh.
