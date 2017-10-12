 Jeep Compass Petrol Deliveries To Begin This Diwali
By: || Updated: 12 Oct 2017 06:30 PM
Unlike the diesel version, the petrol-powered Jeep Compass comes with an option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 



Jeep Compass



Jeep India will start delivering the petrol-powered variants of the Jeep Compass which was launched in July this year. Jeep has been delivering diesel variants of the Compass to customers since August 2017. So far, thanks to its cut-throat pricing, the Jeep Compass has proved to be a runaway success for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Bookings for the Jeep Compass began on June 20, 2017 and last month, Jeep India said they had received more than 10,000 bookings for the SUV.



Jeep Compass



Presently, Jeep India is shipping out around 2,000 units of the Jeep Compass from its showrooms across the country. It has become the segment’s best-selling vehicle by a wide margin. Other players in the segment include the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, and the Volkswagen Tiguan. The sales figure is expected to rice once deliveries of the petrol-powered Compass picks up. 





Jeep Compass



While the diesel-powered Jeep Compass is available in three trim levels - Sport (base), Longitude and the range-topping Limited, the petrol-powered version is only available in the base and top-spec model. 



Unlike the diesel, the petrol Compass can be had with an option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. However, the range-topping Limited trim only comes with the 7-speed automatic, while the base Sport model only offers a 6-speed manual. 



Vitals 




  • Engine: 1.4-litre MultiAir II turbocharged 4-cylinder 

  • Power: 162PS

  • Torque: 250Nm

  • Transmission: 6-speed manual/7-speed DDCT  



Fancy buying the Jeep Compass, check out our ‘Variants Explained’ story, where we help you pick the right trim level for you, here: Jeep Compass: Variants Explained


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

