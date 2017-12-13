Jeep Compass India-Spec Vs Australia-Spec: What's Different?

The Australia-spec Jeep Compass is exported from India as FCA’s Ranjangaon facility is the global manufacturing hub for the right-hand-drive Compass

Pictured: Australia-spec Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass was recently launched in Australia, one of the biggest export markets of the made-in-India SUV. The Compass for Australia is manufactured at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ranjangaon facility and its export began in October 2017. The Australia-spec model offers plenty more compared to the India-spec model. Let’s take a look.

Engine and Transmission

While both versions get the same 2.0-litre diesel, the Australian Compass comes with a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre petrol instead of a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit on the India-spec SUV. Further, the diesel is only available with a 9-speed automatic there in an all-wheel-drive setup.









Jeep Compass Petrol





India-spec





Australia-spec









Engine





1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo





2.4-litre Tigershark









Power





163PS @ 5,500rpm





175PS @ 6,400rpm









Torque





250Nm @ 2,500-4,000rpm





229Nm @ 3,900rpm









Transmission





6-Speed MT/ 7-Speed AT (Dual-Clutch)





6-Speed MT/AT || 9-speed AT (4x4)









Drivetrain





Front-Wheel Drive





Front-Wheel Drive/ Four-Wheel Drive (4x4, 9AT)

















Jeep Compass Diesel





India-spec





Australia-spec









Engine





2.0-litre MultiJet





2.0-litre MultiJet









Power





163PS @ 5,500rpm





170PS @ 6,400rpm









Torque





350Nm @ 1750-2500rpm





350Nm @ 1750rpm









Transmission





6-Speed MT





9-speed AT









Drivetrain





Front-Wheel Drive/ Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)





Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)









Price Range









Jeep Compass Variants





Australia





India









Base petrol: Sport





$32,096 (~ Rs 15.62 lakh)





Rs 15.16 lakh









Top-spec petrol AT: Limited





$46,028 (~ Rs 22.42 lakh) (4x4)





Rs 19.67 lakh (FWD)









Top-spec 4x4 diesel: Limited





$47,262 (~ Rs 23.02 lakh) (AT)





Rs 21.37 lakh (MT)









The Jeep Compass TrailHawk is also available in Australia, which features redesigned front and rear bumpers for improved off-road ability and is powered by the 2.0-litre diesel with a 9-speed AT in a 4x4 setup. It rides higher than the regular version and comes with an extra ‘Rock’ mode besides Jeep's driving modes. It is the range-topping model globally and might head to India next year. The made-in-India Compass TrailHawk is priced at $48,440 (~ Rs 23.59 lakh) in Australia. Check out the Compass TrailHawk in detail here: Jeep Compass Trailhawk Production Starts In India

Prime Additional features of the Australia-spec Jeep Compass

Sport

While the India-spec Compass Sport gets both diesel and petrol options, the Australia-spec SUV is a petrol-only offering



Gets 17-inch alloy wheels compared to the 16-inch steel wheels offered here



Seven airbags – 2 front, 2 side curtain, 2 side seat, 1 driver knee – offered as standard, compared to standard dual-front airbags here



The 5.0-inch Uconncet infotainment system in Australia with the Sport gets a rear-view camera, which is missing here





6-speaker system instead of a 4-speaker setup here



Leather-wrapped steering wheel



Gets cruise control, which is missing in the India-spec model across all variants



Longitude

While the India-spec Compass Longitude is a diesel-only offering, the Australia-spec SUV is a petrol-only offering.

Over the Sport, the Australia-spec Compass Longitude gets the following extra features:



Gets automatic headlights and wipers, which are missing in the India-spec model altogether



LED ambient lighting (missing from the entire variant lineup)



Comes with powered lumbar support for the driver seat, which is missing here



Tyre pressure monitoring system



Optional: lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring system, rear cross path detection, advanced brake assist, adaptive cruise control and dual-pane panoramic sunroof among others



The Longitude (optional) variant in India features a 7-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, halogen projector headlamps with LED guide lamps and a dual-zone climate control, which are all missing on the Australia-spec Longitude variant.

Limited

The top-spec Limited variant in Australia comes exclusively with automatic 4x4 powertrain options available in both diesel and petrol. The India-spec Limited model, on the other hand, gets only diesel 4x4 manual, while the petrol features a standard automatic, but in a front-wheel-drive setup.

Over the Longitude, the Australia-spec Compass Limited gets:



FCA’s flagship 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconncet system compared to the 7-inch unit of the India-spec Limited model



A premium 9-speaker Beats audio system, including a subwoofer, compared to a 6-speaker system offered here





Bigger 18-inch wheels compared to 17-inchers offered here



A bigger 7-inch display in the instrument cluster compared to the 3.5-inch unit offered here



Powered driver (8-way) and passenger (4-way) seats; the India-spec model gets manual adjustment for the driver seat



Heated front seats



Comes with front parking sensors, which are missing in India



Automatic dimming interior rearview mirror, which is missing here altogether



Optional: lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring system, rear cross path detection, advanced brake assist, adaptive cruise control and dual-pane panoramic sunroof among others



Check what the India-spec Jeep Compass gets variant wise, including variant evaluation, here: Jeep Compass: Variants Explained.

