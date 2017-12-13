 Jeep Compass India-Spec Vs Australia-Spec: What's Different?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Jeep Compass India-Spec Vs Australia-Spec: What's Different?

Jeep Compass India-Spec Vs Australia-Spec: What's Different?

By: || Updated: 13 Dec 2017 08:30 PM
Jeep Compass India-Spec Vs Australia-Spec: What's Different?

The Australia-spec Jeep Compass is exported from India as FCA’s Ranjangaon facility is the global manufacturing hub for the right-hand-drive Compass 



Jeep Compass



Pictured: Australia-spec Jeep Compass 



The Jeep Compass was recently launched in Australia, one of the biggest export markets of the made-in-India SUV. The Compass for Australia is manufactured at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ranjangaon facility and its export began in October 2017. The Australia-spec model offers plenty more compared to the India-spec model. Let’s take a look. 







Engine and Transmission 



While both versions get the same 2.0-litre diesel, the Australian Compass comes with a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre petrol instead of a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit on the India-spec SUV. Further, the diesel is only available with a 9-speed automatic there in an all-wheel-drive setup. 



 





































Jeep Compass Petrol



India-spec



Australia-spec



Engine



1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo



2.4-litre Tigershark



Power



163PS @ 5,500rpm

175PS @ 6,400rpm

Torque



250Nm @ 2,500-4,000rpm

229Nm @ 3,900rpm

Transmission



6-Speed MT/ 7-Speed AT (Dual-Clutch)

6-Speed MT/AT || 9-speed AT (4x4)

Drivetrain



Front-Wheel Drive

Front-Wheel Drive/ Four-Wheel Drive (4x4, 9AT)


 





































Jeep Compass Diesel



India-spec



Australia-spec



Engine



2.0-litre MultiJet

2.0-litre MultiJet

Power



163PS @ 5,500rpm

170PS @ 6,400rpm

Torque



350Nm @ 1750-2500rpm

350Nm @ 1750rpm

Transmission



6-Speed MT



9-speed AT



Drivetrain



Front-Wheel Drive/ Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)

Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)


Price Range



 



























Jeep Compass Variants



Australia



India



Base petrol: Sport  

$32,096 (~ Rs 15.62 lakh)

Rs 15.16 lakh



Top-spec petrol AT: Limited

$46,028 (~ Rs 22.42 lakh) (4x4)

Rs 19.67 lakh (FWD)

Top-spec 4x4 diesel: Limited



$47,262 (~ Rs 23.02 lakh) (AT)

Rs 21.37 lakh (MT)


The Jeep Compass TrailHawk is also available in Australia, which features redesigned front and rear bumpers for improved off-road ability and is powered by the 2.0-litre diesel with a 9-speed AT in a 4x4 setup. It rides higher than the regular version and comes with an extra ‘Rock’ mode besides Jeep's driving modes. It is the range-topping model globally and might head to India next year. The made-in-India Compass TrailHawk is priced at $48,440 (~ Rs 23.59 lakh) in Australia. Check out the Compass TrailHawk in detail here: Jeep Compass Trailhawk Production Starts In India





Prime Additional features of the Australia-spec Jeep Compass



Sport 



While the India-spec Compass Sport gets both diesel and petrol options, the Australia-spec SUV is a petrol-only offering 




  • Gets 17-inch alloy wheels compared to the 16-inch steel wheels offered here 

  • Seven airbags  – 2 front, 2 side curtain, 2 side seat, 1 driver knee – offered as standard, compared to standard dual-front airbags here 

  • The 5.0-inch Uconncet infotainment system in Australia with the Sport gets a rear-view camera, which is missing here



Jeep Compass




  • 6-speaker system instead of a 4-speaker setup here 

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel 

  • Gets cruise control, which is missing in the India-spec model across all variants



Longitude



While the India-spec Compass Longitude is a diesel-only offering, the Australia-spec SUV is a petrol-only offering.



Over the Sport, the Australia-spec Compass Longitude gets the following extra features: 




  • Gets automatic headlights and wipers, which are missing in the India-spec model altogether

  • LED ambient lighting (missing from the entire variant lineup) 

  • Comes with powered lumbar support for the driver seat, which is missing here 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system 

  • Optional: lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring system, rear cross path detection, advanced brake assist, adaptive cruise control and dual-pane panoramic sunroof among others  



Jeep Compas



The Longitude (optional) variant in India features a 7-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, halogen projector headlamps with LED guide lamps and a dual-zone climate control, which are all missing on the Australia-spec Longitude variant.    



Limited 



The top-spec Limited variant in Australia comes exclusively with automatic 4x4 powertrain options available in both diesel and petrol. The India-spec Limited model, on the other hand, gets only diesel 4x4 manual, while the petrol features a standard automatic, but in a front-wheel-drive setup. 



Over the Longitude, the Australia-spec Compass Limited gets: 




  • FCA’s flagship 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconncet system compared to the 7-inch unit of the India-spec Limited model

  • A premium 9-speaker Beats audio system, including a subwoofer, compared to a 6-speaker system offered here 



Jeep Compass




  • Bigger 18-inch wheels compared to 17-inchers offered here  

  • A bigger 7-inch display in the instrument cluster compared to the 3.5-inch unit offered here 

  • Powered driver (8-way) and passenger (4-way) seats; the India-spec model gets manual adjustment for the driver seat

  • Heated front seats  

  • Comes with front parking sensors, which are missing in India

  • Automatic dimming interior rearview mirror, which is missing here altogether 

  • Optional: lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring system, rear cross path detection, advanced brake assist, adaptive cruise control and dual-pane panoramic sunroof among others



Check what the India-spec Jeep Compass gets variant wise, including variant evaluation, here: Jeep Compass: Variants Explained.



Read More on : Compass Automatic



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 2017 TVS Jupiter Launched At Rs 49,666 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

trending now

Blog
As Gujarat campaign ends, Modi is man of the ...
INDIA
Hope no Kejriwal will emerge from my movement again: ...
INDIA
'Mutton soup' exposes Telangana woman's chilling crime