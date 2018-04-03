Jeep Compass Gets Massive Price Cut But There Is A Catch

The carmaker is celebrating ‘Jeep 4x4 Month’ in India, so only the 4x4 Limited variant gets a price drop

If you’re planning to buy the Jeep Compass, here’s a deal that should get you excited. Every year, Jeep celebrates April 4th, which happens to be the 4th day of the 4th month, as ‘International Jeep 4x4 Day’. However, it will be a month-long affair in India as the carmaker has announced that it will observe April 2018 as ‘4x4 Month’ in India.

And for the first-ever 4x4 Month, the carmaker is offering a hefty discount on the Jeep Compass 4x4. The Compass is available with the 4x4 drivetrain with the 2.0-litre diesel engine in Limited and Limited (O) variants. The Limited variant is priced at Rs 21.18 lakh, which is Rs 1.97 lakh more expensive than the 4x2 Limited variant. But starting from April 4, 2018, the carmaker will offer the Compass Limited 4x4 at a premium of just Rs 50,000 over the Limited 4x2 variant. That’s a discount of Rs 1.47 lakh!

Apart from the 4x4 gadgetry, which makes the Compass more capable off the road, the Limited 4x4 variant also gets side airbags. These inclusions at a price premium of Rs 50,000 over the 4x2 variant make the Compass Limited 4x4 a mouth-watering deal. Jeep will even let customers awaiting the delivery of the Compass Limited 4x2 upgrade to the Limited 4x4 variant by paying a premium of Rs 50,000.

The 4x4 and 4x2 versions of the Compass are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 173PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. However, the Compass 4x4 sips more fuel per kilometre than its 4x2 counterpart thanks to the additional 4x4 gadgetry. Jeep claims a fuel efficiency of 16.3kmpl for the Compass 4x4 and 17.1kmpl for the 4x2 version.

In the month of April, 2018, the SUV-maker will also organise Camp Jeep in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad to enable potential customers and existing owners to test Jeep’s SUVs on an off-road test track. The Compass is the most-affordable Jeep in India with prices starting from Rs 15.16 lakh for the base Sport variant with a petrol engine. The diesel-powered Compass Sport, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 16.28 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Presently, Jeep offers the option of an automatic transmission only with the petrol-powered Compass. However, the carmaker is now planning to introduce a 9-speed automatic transmission with the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The said powertrain might feature on the Compass’ most rugged avatar - the Trailhawk - which is expected to be launched in India this year. Read more about it here.

