Jeep Compass Crosses 10K Sales Mark; Prices To Go Up From Jan 2018

The Jeep Compass will see a price hike in the range of 2-4 per cent starting from January, 2018. Interestingly, the price of the base-petrol Sport model will remain unchanged!

The best-selling midsize SUV by a wide margin, the Jeep Compass, crossed the 10,000 sales milestone on December 14, 2017. Launched on July 31, 2017, the most affordable offering from Jeep managed to breach the 10,000 units sold mark in less than five months!

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has also announced that the Jeep Compass will see a price hike in the range of 2-4 per cent depending on variants and powertrain options. However, it appears that Jeep wants to keep its entry-level price competitive as the price of the base-petrol Sport model will remain unchanged. The Jeep Compass Sport petrol is priced at Rs 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Besides the usual price hike for the new year, the Jeep Compass will also receive a diesel automatic option in the Indian market. The petrol automatic was introduced around Diwali this year. Further, Jeep is also likely to launch the most rugged, off-road oriented model of the Compass, the Trailhawk, in the Indian market next year. Both the diesel automatic and the Trailhawk are already being produced here at FCA’s Ranjangaon manufacturing facility, which is the manufacturing hub for right-hand-drive version of the Jeep Compass. In the month of October, Jeep shipped the first batch of 600 units of the Compass for the Japanese and Australian markets.

Pictured: Jeep Compass Trailhawk

