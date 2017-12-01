Isuzu MU-X To Cost A Lakh More From January 1, 2018

Isuzu Motors will be increasing the prices by 3 to 4 per cent across its range from next month.

Japanese automaker, Isuzu Motors, has announced that the prices of its entire lineup will increase from January 1, 2018. The carmaker presently sells the D-Max, D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X in India. Going by the price hike that ranges between 3 and 4 per cent, the price of the D-Max would go up by Rs 15,000, whereas the premium SUV, the MU-X would cost a lakh more than its current ex-showroom prices.

Have a look at the prices of the current passenger vehicles from Isuzu India and their approximate prices post the hike from next month:









Model





Current prices*





Hike amount (3% - 4%)





Prices from January 1 (approx.)









Isuzu D-Max V-Cross





Rs 13.31 lakh





Rs 39,930 – Rs 53,240





Rs 13.70 – 13.84 lakh









Isuzu MU-X





Rs 23.83 lakh | Rs 25.80lakh





Rs 71,490 – Rs 95,320 | Rs 77,400 - Rs 1 lakh





Rs 24.54 – 24.78 lakh | Rs 26.57 – 26.80 lakh









*All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Earlier, in May this year, Isuzu launched its full-sized MU-X to counter the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. The premium SUV is based on its lifestyle pick-up truck – the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and replaced the age-old MU-7. It is offered in two variants - a 4x2 and a 4x4 option. Post GST the Japanese carmaker slashed its SUV’s rates by up to 12 per cent.

With the increase in prices, will Isuzu be able to continue the decent growth it is witnessing in the country? Only time will tell. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on automobiles.

