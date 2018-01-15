Isuzu Launches 2018 D-Max V-Cross In India

The updated pick-up truck from Isuzu is now available in a choice of two variants - Standard and High

Isuzu Motors launched the D-Max V-Cross facelift today with a bunch of additions to the exterior as well as the interiors. The updated pick-up truck will now be available in two variants - Standard, which retails of Rs 14.26 lakh, and the range-topping High variant, which comes with a sticker price of Rs 15.76 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). Earlier, the D-Max V-Cross was available in a single variant which was priced at Rs 12.60 lakh. This is the first update to the lifestyle pickup truck which was introduced in India in mid-2016. Since then, it has become very popular among adventure seekers across the country. The bookings for the updated trucks are already underway at Isuzu dealerships across the country.

The Standard variant of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gains new side-steps to ease entry into the cabin. It also gets a 2-DIN touchscreen infotainment system that also doubles up as a rearview camera. The High variant, on the other hand, gets a whole bag of additional goodies such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED taillamps, auto cruise control, a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, sporty black leather seats and a chrome bumper at the rear.

There are no changes on the mechanical front and the D-Max V-Cross continues to be powered by the 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 134PS and 320Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission and a shift-on-fly four-wheel drive setup (4WD).

Apart from the existing colours - Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White - the updated truck can also be had with a new Ruby Red paint scheme. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross competes against the Tata Xenon XT and the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway in the Indian market. Although the Isuzu costs more than its direct rivals, it is better equipped than the other two. Related: SUVs That We Expect In India In 2018

