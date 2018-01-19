Is This The Next-Gen Maruti Ertiga?

The second-gen Ertiga is expected to be based on Suzuki’s new Heartect platform and is likely to be roomier than the current model

A mysterious fully camouflaged MPV test mule has been spied in the national capital region and is said to be from the house of Maruti. We believe that it could be the all-new second-gen Ertiga. The current model is already over five years old, which is around when Maruti Suzuki generally updates its car models. Though unlikely, Maruti could showcase the second-gen model at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo.

Like the current Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the new-gen model will also share the platform with the Dzire and the upcoming Swift. The Maruti Baleno and the Ignis underpin the same Heartect platform as well. This platform is relatively lightweight when compared to the outgoing Swift’s and like the models based on it, the new Ertiga is also expected to be lighter compared to the current model, which weighs between 1135-1265kg..

The current Ertiga has been criticised for its cramped third-row seating. Looking at the spy shots, Maruti Suzuki seems to have addressed that problem, as the vehicle appears to be lengthened compared to the Ertiga, particularly beyond the C-pillar. Since the Ertiga never took advantage of the sub-4m rule, Maruti Suzuki always had the liberty to extend it a bit to free up some space in the third row.

In terms of the equipment list, it is expected to be identical to the Dzire with features such as the LED projector headlamps, daytime running LED, LED tail lamps, Android Auto (Apple CarPlay is offered currently) and diamond-cut alloy wheels among others.

Mechanically, it is likely to carry forward the Fiat-borrowed 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech, SHVS. Maruti Suzuki might replace the existing 1.4-litre petrol engine of the Ertiga with a more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine to do justice to the 7-seater MPV’s mass. The same engine might power the Ciaz when it gets another update and the S-Cross as well. Further, the Ertiga’s relatively ancient 4-speed automatic is also likely to be replaced by a new 6-speed automatic transmission that is available with the Ciaz facelift in China.

Stay tuned to CarDekho as more details about this MPV surface in the following months.

Source

Read More on : Ertiga on road price