Is this the Next-Gen Maruti Ertiga?

A mysterious fully camouflaged MPV test mule has been spied in the national capital region and is said to be from the house of Maruti. We believe that it could be the all-new second-gen Ertiga that is due next year as the current model is already over five years old, which is the usual life cycle of a product. Though unlikely, Maruti could showcase the second-gen model at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo.

Like the current Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the new-gen model will also share the new Heartect platform with the Dzire and the upcoming Swift. The Maruti Baleno and the Ignis underpin the same platform as well. This platform is relatively lightweight when compared to the outgoing Swift’s and like the models based on it, the new Ertiga is also expected to be lighter compared to the current model.

The current Ertiga has been criticised for its cramped third-row seating and looking at the spy shots, the vehicle appears to be lengthened compared to the Ertiga, particularly beyond the C-pillar. In terms of the equipment list, it is expected to be identical to the Dzire with features such as the LED projector headlamps, daytime running LED, LED tail lamps, Android Auto (Apple CarPlay is offered currently) and diamond-cut alloy wheels among others.

Mechanically, it is likely to carry forward the Fiat-borrowed 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech, SHVS. While the current 1.4-litre K-series petrol engine could probably be swapped for the 1.0-litre Boosterjet unit, which powers the Baleno RS (102PS/150Nm). Further, the Ertiga’s relatively ancient 4-speed automatic coupled to its petrol is also likely to be replaced by a new automatic transmission.

