Irresistible Offers On Datsun redi-GO 0.8L, 1.0L & AMT

With benefits worth up to Rs 20,000, the month of April seems like the best time to put your money on the Datsun redi-GO that packs class-leading features and Japanese build quality at an affordable price tag



The buzz around Datsun’s redi-GO doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. The affordable yet aspirational hatchback from Datsun has been a crowd favourite thanks to its modern looks, premium features and spot on pricing. Not only is it the most affordable hatchback with an AMT option in the country, but its manual version also trumps its rivals when it comes to pricing. In fact, Datsun’s confidence in the redi-GO made them announce the bold ‘Test-Drive Challenge’ offer last month.

And this time around, the Japanese carmaker has rolled out some irresistible offers on the exciting city runabout. The offers are valid on all models of the redi-GO, including the 0.8L, 1.0L and the redi-GO AMT, but will last only till the end of April, 2018.

Datsun redi-GO Offers:

Datsun is giving free insurance worth Rs 11,000 and a special discount of Rs 3,000 for government employees on the redi-GO 0.8L. Besides the total benefit of Rs 14,000, the festive offer also includes a 2gm gold coin as a gift.

The redi-GO 1.0L attracts offers like a free insurance plan worth Rs 14,000 and an additional Rs 3,000 discount for government employees. Just like the redi-GO 0.8L, buyers will also get a 2gm gold coin with the redi-GO 1.0L.

The most affordable and practical automatic in the country at the moment, the redi-GO AMT can be availed with a free insurance of Rs 15,000 and a special discount of Rs 3,000 for government employees. You also get a 1gm gold coin with the redi-GO AMT if you buy it during the month of April.









The Datsun redi-GO needs no introduction. It makes a strong case for itself in all of its avatars. It’s got a funky styling, courtesy the sharp creases and edgy lines on the body. Its tall boy stance not only enhances its style, but adds in a dash of practicality as well. How? Well, the class-leading ground clearance of 185mm comes in handy when tackling Indian roads. It also makes for a commanding SUV-like driving position inside the cabin. Speaking of the cabin, room inside is aplenty as well thanks to a 2348mm wheelbase, which is enough for seating three adults abreast at the rear. The 222-litre boot also scores high on practicality and is enough to gobble up your weekend bags.

The redi-GO comes with two engine options - a 0.8-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre petrol. With the 1.0-litre petrol, you also get the option of an AMT, whereas the 0.8-litre engine comes mated with only a 5-speed manual. Power figures for the 0.8-litre engine stand at 54PS and 72Nm, while the 1.0-litre engine is good for 68PS and 91Nm. The 0.8-litre engine is claimed to return a mileage of 22.7kmpl, while the 1.0-litre engine returns 22.5mpl in its manual guise and 22.7kmpl in the automatic avatar. Needless to say, the redi-GO offers an ideal package be it styling, features, practicality or pricing. All of this not only makes it the de facto choice of first time car buyers, but also for anyone searching for an entry-level compact city runabout.

Apart from the offers listed above, Datsun is also offering additional discounts on 2017 models and some exciting exclusive offers for corporates as well.

