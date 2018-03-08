Interesting Cars Coming to India Very Soon!

It is that time of the year when manufacturers plan to launch facelifts and new models. And with the Indian Auto Expo around the corner (happens after every two years), there are tonnes of launches lined up in coming months. We are just done with the launches announced at the 2014 Expo along with others and a whole new batch is ready to rock their respective segments.

The awaited 2016 Auto Expo is scheduled to be held in between - 5-9th February in Noida, at the same location (Indian Expo Mart, Greater Noida) which was changed last time from Pragati Maidan. From iconic muscle cars to new brands we have a lot going this time. Here’s a list of interesting and important launches in the near future!

The Mustang gave a surprise visit to India and we were the first ones to spy it at the ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) facility in Pune. The pony was probably here for the homologation. It is mostly likely to have its public premier in India at the upcoming Auto Expo with a subsequent launch later.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles debuted the Abarth brand at the 2014 Indian Auto Expo and it was officially launched this year with the 595 Competizione and later joined by Abarth Punto. At the upcoming Expo, Jeep is coming to India from this Italian-American umbrella. The country’s fondness with the SUVs will certain help the brand to thrive in India. And with big announcements made this year - $280 million investment in expanding Fiat's Ranjangaon plant for local production of models and a global debut set to happen in India for Jeep's new compact SUV, Jeep is coming with all guns blazing.

Tata - Kite Hatch/Sedan, Nexon, Hexa

Like the last Expo, a lot is going for the homegrown automaker - Tata Motors. At the 2014 Expo, Tata introduced the Zest and the Bolt along with the Nexon compact SUV concept. At the 2016 Expo, we’ll be expecting new Kite siblings, production version of the Nexon SUV and Hexa crossover. Speaking of the Kite siblings, the hatch is said to be launching next month before the compact sedan. A couple of days ago, Tata Motors announced Lionel Messi as their global brand ambassador and also teased the new Kite hatch.

After revamping their entire lineup this year, Ford India is all set to bring the second generation of Endeavour in the country almost after a decade selling the first gen. We drove the new Endeavour in Thailand and it appears to be a whole new territory compared to the discontinued first-gen SUV. It is getting a whole new set of engines and transmissions along with American automaker's new Terrain Response System.

With Hyundai Creta is eating up the sales of the compact crossover segment, the segment inventor of the country - Renault Duster is getting a major overhaul both aesthetically and mechanically. The global facelift was revealed a couple of month ago and it is reportedly coming at the 2016 Indian Auto Expo. Speaking of the mechanical updates, Duster facelift test mule was spied recently mated to an AMT gearbox (Automated-Manual Transmission).

Honda is also hopping in the compact crossover/SUV segment with the upcoming BR-V. We recently drove it in Japan. The interesting bit is that BR-V is the first compact crossover/SUV in the segment to feature proper 3-rows of seating. Engine options would be same as of the City while the transmission options will be new, specifically developed for the BR-V - 6-speed manual would be standard both for petrol and diesel, while petrol will also feature a new E-CVT.

Maruti Suzuki - Vitara, Ignis and YBA Compact SUV

From the house of country's largest automaker - Maruti Suzuki, we can expect to see the new Vitara, Ignis compact crossover and YBA compact SUV in the coming months. Vitara debuted last year in Europe, while Ignis recently had its world premier at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show and YBA is expected to make its world premier in India at the Expo. All of these products are likely to retailed through the company’s NEXA premium range of dealerships.

