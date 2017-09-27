India-Spec Renault Captur Revealed

The Renault Captur comes with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines borrowed from the Duster and will go head-to-head with the Hyundai Creta

Renault India has unveiled the Captur, its flagship product which will sit above the Duster in the French carmaker’s line-up. Like the Duster, the Renault Captur (pronounced: capture) too is based on the B0 platform. Renault has commenced pre-bookings (amount Rs 25,000) for the Captur and it will be launched before Diwali. With the launch of the Captur, Renault will have two models in the compact SUV space.

Trivia: The India-spec Captur borrows the name and styling of the first-gen Euro-spec Captur which is based on the Renault Clio’s B platform. In fact, the B0 platform of the Duster and the Captur is a cost-effective and stretched version of the B platform which has been localised heavily in emerging markets such as Brazil, India and Russia.

Expected prices

Unlike the Duster, it is expected that the Captur will only be available in limited trim levels. Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 13-15 lakh, the Captur’s prime rival will be Hyundai’s bestselling SUV, the Creta. While the Duster too competes with the Creta, the latter's range-topping variants surpass the Duster in terms of price by quite a margin.

Design and Features

The Captur looks nothing like the Duster, or any other vehicle for that matter, in the compact SUV space.

The quirky French flair is evident and its dual-tone paint scheme amplifies things further. Since it is longer than the Euro-spec Captur, it has an imposing stance and looks bigger than the Duster as well as the Creta.

Let us look at the features



Renault LED Pure Vision Headlamps with dynamic turn indicators





Standard 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels shod with 215/60 cross-section tyres (a size larger than the Duster and similar to the Hyundai Creta)



Tail lamps with LED graphics





The top-spec variant of the Renault Captur will be christened ‘Platine’ and will feature a white and gold cabin theme with dual-tone grey and white leather upholstery





Auto climate control unit with surround illumination and rear AC vents





LED interior lighting



Passive keyless entry (Card-like key like the Renault Fluence) with push-button engine start-stop





7-inch infotainment system identical to the Duster with rearview camera and parking sensors



Analog+digital instrument cluster like the Fluence





Like the Kwid, the Captur will be offered with customisation options (check out the image below)





Dual-front airbags along with ABS, EBD and brake assist as standard; the top-spec model will have side airbags as well



ISOFIX child seat anchors



Want to know how big the Captur really is? Here’s a comparison between the India-spec Captur, the Duster and the Euro-spec model: Renault Captur: All You Need To Know

Engine and Transmission

As expected, the Renault Captur borrows the 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines from the Duster (only diesel variants will be offered at the time of launch). Like the Duster, the petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual, while the diesel motor comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Renault has no plans to launch an automatic version or an AWD (all wheel drive) model anytime soon. The Duster, on the other hand, is offered with a CVT with the petrol motor and a 6-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) with the diesel engine along with an AWD option with a 6-speed manual. In other markets such as Brazil and Russia, the Captur is offered with an automatic option as well.

Vitals









Petrol

Diesel





Engine

1.5-litre H4K

1.5-litre dCi K9K





Power

106PS @ 5600rpm

110PS @ 4000rpm





Torque

142Nm @ 4000rpm

240Nm @ 1750rpm





Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual





