India’s First Maserati Quattroporte GTS Lands In Delhi

The Italian supercar manufacturer had announced the prices of its flagship sedan in December last year

Maserati India has imported the first Quattroporte GTS in the country. Priced at an average of Rs 2.7 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) based on customisation options availed, the Quattroporte GTS is Maserati's flagship offering in India. The car has been bought by a New Delhi based businessman.

Maserati offers the Quattroporte GTS in two variants- GranLusso and GranSport. But as the car in pictures shared by Maserati was covered, it gave us no insight on which variant of the Quattroporte GTS is imported in India.

What’s for certain, however, is that the Quattroporte GTS is powered by a 3.8-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine which generates 530PS of power and 710Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed ZF transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. This combination is competent enough to take the flagship sedan to 100kmph from a standstill in just 4.7 seconds, before topping out at 310kmph.

The premium package is topped off by equally premium features. The Quattroporte GTS gets an 8.4-inch Maserati Touch Control Plus unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and has a WiFi connectivity option as well. It also comes with a choice of two audio systems – a 900-watt, 10-speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system or the optional new-generation 1280-watt, 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound system.

For safety, it gets six airbags, active headrests and Adaptive LED headlamps with Glare-Free High Beam Assist. It also gets various active safety tech such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot assist and front/rear parking sensors with a surround view camera.

In India, the Maserati Quattroporte GTS competes with cars like the Aston Martin Rapide, Porsche Panamera and the Bentley Flying Spur.

