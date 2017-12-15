 India-Bound Volvo XC40 Details Confirmed
Search

India-Bound Volvo XC40 Details Confirmed

By: || Updated: 15 Dec 2017 07:30 PM
India-Bound Volvo XC40 Details Confirmed

The upcoming Volvo XC40 will bring with it the most advanced active safety tech we’ve ever seen in an entry-level luxury SUV in India



Volvo XC40



During the recently concluded first drive of the second-generation Volvo XC60, the Swedish automaker told us the prime details of its anticipated upcoming entry-level SUV, the XC40. The 2018 XC40 made its world premiere in September 2017 and it will be launched here around the middle of next year. It will be Volvo’s answer to the popular Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the BMW X1. Let’s see what the India-spec model, which will be imported as a CBU (completely built unit), will pack. 



Volvo XC40



Engine and Transmission 



At the time of launch, the Volvo XC40 will be available with the D4 diesel and the T5 petrol four-cylinder motors from Volvo’s latest Drive-E powertrain lineup. The same motors can be found on the model sold in the international market as well. Both the engines will be mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic in a standard all-wheel-drive setup. 





































Volvo XC40

PETROL



DIESEL

Engine (Drive-E)

2.0-litre turbo T5 Petrol (4-cyl)

2.0-litre T4 Diesel (4-cyl)

Power

250PS @ 5500rpm

190PS @ 4000rpm

Torque

350Nm @ 1800-4800rpm

400Nm @ 1750-2500rpm

Transmission

8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic

Drivetrain

AWD (all-wheel-drive)

AWD (all-wheel-drive)


Additionally, Volvo also hinted that it could add a lower-spec 2.0-litre diesel (the D3 motor from the V40 series) with a front-wheel-drive setup at a later stage. The model sold in the international market hasn’t received the D3 powertrain option yet.



Volvo XC40



Variants 



At the time of launch, the Volvo XC40 will be available in three variants – two for the diesel-powered SUV and one for the petrol. 




  • Diesel: Momentum (base) and Inscription (range-topping) 

  • Petrol: R-Design 



Volvo XC40 R-Design



Pictured: Volvo XC40 R-Design 



Interestingly, the petrol XC40 will only be sold in its range-topping and sporty-looking trim, the R-Design. It will definitely compliment the fact that the XC40 petrol will be most powerful offering in its class with 250PS and 350Nm on tap when compared to the petrol versions of the BMW X1 (191PS/280Nm), Mercedes-Benz GLA (183PS/300Nm) and the least powerful Audi Q3 (150PS/250Nm). 



Volvo XC40 R-Design



Apart from the information regarding its powertrains, Volvo also confirmed that, like the recently launched XC60, even the upcoming XC40 will pack all safety assist feature seen in the international model. This could very well become the upcoming Volvo’s prime selling point in the country as none of the SUVs in the entry-level luxury segment offers the same. 



Volvo XC40



The active safety tech on board includes Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system (slow semi-autonomous drive), City Safety, Run-Off Road protection and mitigation, and road sign information. Also on offer are lane keeping aid, cross traffic alert with brake support and rear collision warning. While most of the safety technologies are self-explanatory, the City Safety feature detects vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals and helps avoid a collision up to speeds of 60kmph through autonomous braking.   



Volvo XC40



Read more about the Volvo XC40, including its design analysis, features, upcoming electrified avatars among others, here: India-Bound Volvo XC40 Unveiled



Volvo XC40



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS – Is It Priced Right?

trending now

INDIA
Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's father arrested for crushing woman to ...
SPORTS
Narinder Batra elected IOA president
INDIA
Modi hopes for fruitful winter session