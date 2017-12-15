India-Bound Volvo XC40 Details Confirmed

The upcoming Volvo XC40 will bring with it the most advanced active safety tech we’ve ever seen in an entry-level luxury SUV in India

During the recently concluded first drive of the second-generation Volvo XC60, the Swedish automaker told us the prime details of its anticipated upcoming entry-level SUV, the XC40. The 2018 XC40 made its world premiere in September 2017 and it will be launched here around the middle of next year. It will be Volvo’s answer to the popular Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the BMW X1. Let’s see what the India-spec model, which will be imported as a CBU (completely built unit), will pack.

Engine and Transmission

At the time of launch, the Volvo XC40 will be available with the D4 diesel and the T5 petrol four-cylinder motors from Volvo’s latest Drive-E powertrain lineup. The same motors can be found on the model sold in the international market as well. Both the engines will be mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic in a standard all-wheel-drive setup.









Volvo XC40





PETROL





DIESEL









Engine (Drive-E)





2.0-litre turbo T5 Petrol (4-cyl)





2.0-litre T4 Diesel (4-cyl)









Power





250PS @ 5500rpm





190PS @ 4000rpm









Torque





350Nm @ 1800-4800rpm





400Nm @ 1750-2500rpm









Transmission





8-speed automatic





8-speed automatic









Drivetrain





AWD (all-wheel-drive)





AWD (all-wheel-drive)









Additionally, Volvo also hinted that it could add a lower-spec 2.0-litre diesel (the D3 motor from the V40 series) with a front-wheel-drive setup at a later stage. The model sold in the international market hasn’t received the D3 powertrain option yet.

Variants

At the time of launch, the Volvo XC40 will be available in three variants – two for the diesel-powered SUV and one for the petrol.



Diesel : Momentum (base) and Inscription (range-topping)

: Momentum (base) and Inscription (range-topping)

Petrol: R-Design



Pictured: Volvo XC40 R-Design

Interestingly, the petrol XC40 will only be sold in its range-topping and sporty-looking trim, the R-Design. It will definitely compliment the fact that the XC40 petrol will be most powerful offering in its class with 250PS and 350Nm on tap when compared to the petrol versions of the BMW X1 (191PS/280Nm), Mercedes-Benz GLA (183PS/300Nm) and the least powerful Audi Q3 (150PS/250Nm).

Apart from the information regarding its powertrains, Volvo also confirmed that, like the recently launched XC60, even the upcoming XC40 will pack all safety assist feature seen in the international model. This could very well become the upcoming Volvo’s prime selling point in the country as none of the SUVs in the entry-level luxury segment offers the same.

The active safety tech on board includes Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system (slow semi-autonomous drive), City Safety, Run-Off Road protection and mitigation, and road sign information. Also on offer are lane keeping aid, cross traffic alert with brake support and rear collision warning. While most of the safety technologies are self-explanatory, the City Safety feature detects vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals and helps avoid a collision up to speeds of 60kmph through autonomous braking.

Read more about the Volvo XC40, including its design analysis, features, upcoming electrified avatars among others, here: India-Bound Volvo XC40 Unveiled