India-Bound Renault Captur Scores 4 Stars In Latin NCAP

In terms of safety features, the India-spec crossover is on par with the Captur sold in Brazil.

Latin NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) has tested the Renault Captur SUV sold in the Brazilian market. The Captur, which is launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh, scored a healthy four stars out of five for adult protection and three stars for child occupant protection.

While the Euro-spec Captur is based on the Renault Clio hatchback, the Captur sold in Latin America and the Kaptur sold in Russia (both are essentially the same car) borrow its platform from the heavily-localised Duster SUV. This platform has made the India-spec Captur more spacious than the Euro-spec one.

Yes, the India-spec Captur will have a larger footprint compared to the Euro-spec crossover, but both share the same design philosophy. Further, the 2018 Duster is based on the same platform as well.

The Captur in Brazil and India comes with up to four airbags (dual-front and side thorax airbags) along with ESC (electronic stability control) which has helped it to score a respectable four-star rating for adult protection.

Global NCAP recently conducted crash tests on some variants of the Renault Duster sold in our country. Unsurprisingly, the Duster without any airbags scored a zero star rating in the tests. Renault then asked the non-profit organisation to test the Duster equipped with a driver airbag. This version scored three stars out of a total five.

However, a similarly equipped Brazil-spec Duster scored four stars under the same conditions. Upon investigation, it was found that the Indian Duster’s airbag was smaller than that offered in the Latin American SUV. We hope that, with its upcoming crossover, Renault refrains from shortchanging Indian customers this time around and ensure they make their vehicles as safe as possible.

