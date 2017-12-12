India-Bound Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed In China

Gets a new drivetrain option: a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic!

Hyundai has unveiled the mid-cycle update/facelift of the ix25 SUV in China at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show. The ix25 made its global debut in China back in October 2014 and is identical to the popular Hyundai Creta which was launched in India on July 21, 2015. Like the ix25, the Creta too is due for an update. We expect Hyundai to unveil the Creta facelift with a reworked feature list at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Update- New Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing India

Earlier, it was believed that Hyundai India would borrow styling cues from the Brazil-spec Creta (launched in November 2016) that features redesigned front and rear bumpers and Hyundai’s signature ‘Cascading Grille’ seen on the 2017 Hyundai Verna and the Elantra. However, Hyundai India confirmed that the Brazil-spec model will not be launched in our country which leads us to believe that the India-spec Creta facelift could borrow some of the styling cues from the China-spec model.

The China-spec ix25 facelift features subtly different front and rear profiles compared to the Creta sold in India and Brazil. Let’s take a look at some of the differences.

What’s new in the China-spec model



A new ‘Cascading Grille’ with three chrome slats and looks a tad larger than the one seen on the Brazil-spec model



The new grille is closely flanked by the same projector headlamps (expect bi-xenons units this time around) with redesigned internals



Like the Tucson, the new ix25 gets daytime running LEDs around the fog lamp housing



The side profile remains unchanged save for the new set of twin 5-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels (shared with the Brazil-spec model)



At the rear, the updated Chinese version gets an identical profile for its tail lamps, but feature redesigned graphics. It gets Hyundai’s three element tail lamp LED graphics, a feature now prominent in cars from the Elite i20 to the Elantra



The redesigned rear bumper features new fog lamps along with protruding twin trapezoidal exhaust tips similar to the Tucson



Features it could borrow from the 2017 Verna



Sunroof: Hyundai might add an electric sunroof option with the updated Creta as the more affordable 2017 Verna now features the same

Eco Coating: This new tech from Hyundai made its world debut with 2017 Verna in India. It prevents bad bacteria from developing in the AC coils thereby ensuring the occupants get fresh air and the cabin remains odour-free

Ventilated front seats: A feature that is available in the Brazil-spec Creta and also with the recently launched Verna. The India-spec 2018 Creta could utilise this feature to enhance its appeal further





Smart trunk: Boot pops open automatically when you’re within close distance to it with the key in your pocket. Available with the Verna, Elantra and the Tucson

Hyundai iblue: A smartphone app (for select Android phones only) through which you can adjust the music system’s volume, switch between entertainment modes (Bluetooth to radio, radio to AUX, etc) among others



In terms of the mechanicals, the Creta facelift is expected to get the upgraded engines from the Verna (1.6-litre diesel and petrol engines). However, Hyundai's 1.4-litre T-GDI turbocharged direct-injected petrol engine (140PS/242Nm) mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic introduced with the updated ix25 is unlikely to be offered here. This engine is also available with the Elantra in other markets.

