India-Bound Ford Figo Facelift Revealed

The updated Figo gets subtle aesthetic changes along with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine

Ford has unveiled the Figo facelift, which is also known as Ka+ in European markets, through official images released online. The new car gets minor updates to both the interior as well as the exterior along with various new features.

On the outside, the updated Figo looks quite similar to the Freestyle with a new grille, larger headlamps and new front and rear bumpers. On the inside, it gets a redesigned dashboard that houses a new 6.5-inch Ford SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Ka+ also gets features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a push-button start, a heated windscreen, heated front seats, automatic climate control and a powered tailgate. However, the India-bound facelift is likely to miss out on a whole lot of features offered in the European version.

Under the bonnet, the Euro-spec KA+ facelift gets a new 1.2-litre petrol engine (in two states of tune) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 75PS and 85PS of power, depending on the tune, while the diesel engine produces 95PS of power and 215Nm of torque. In India, the updated Figo is likely to get the new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine which produces 96PS of power and 120Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre, 100PS diesel engine is likely to be carried forward.

Ford has not said anything about the Figo facelift’s launch in India. However, we expect it to happen soon, perhaps in the first half of this year. When launched, the Figo will renew its rivalry against the Hyundai Grand i10, new Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Honda Brio. Along with the updated hatchback, Ford is also expected to launch the updated Aspire with a similar set of changes. The updated Figo and Aspire are expected to be priced a tad higher than the current model, which has a sticker price that ranges between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5.57 lakh and Rs 8.53 lakh, respectively.

The American carmaker has also showcased a crossover version of the KA+ called the KA+ Active. This version looks nearly identical to the Freestyle, which was showcased in India a few days ago. The Ford Freestyle is a beefed up version of the Figo and gets a raised ground clearance along with plastic cladding all around. It also gets a new mesh grille, updated bonnet design, fog lamp housing, alloy wheels, roof rails and a new rear bumper. The crossover also gets a faux skid plate and new graphics on the side of the doors. Under the bonnet it gets, the new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine which produces 96PS of power and 120Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine which produces 100PS of power and 215Nm of torque. Ford has confirmed it will be launching the Freestyle in the second quarter of 2018.

