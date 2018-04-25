India-Bound 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Launch Details Are Out







Ducati India is set to launch the new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 in India with a bagful of new tricks. According to sources, the bike will be launched by the end of May or in the first week of June this year. The Ducati Monster 821 is said to have received a variety of updates over its predecessor. The biggest of the lot is its compliance with BS-IV emission norms and regulations.



Cosmetically, the Monster 821 is more muscular than the older model, with a chiselled fuel tank, round headlamp borrowed from the Monster 1200 and a wide handlebar. The tail section is, however, slimmer and sleeker than the outgoing model. A new TFT instrument panel has been introduced for basic readouts. The body graphics have also been revised for a fresher look and a new colour to enthral the audience. Overall, it looks fresh and more in-line with the Monster range of motorcycles on offer.



Its electronics package gets new features like Ducati Safety Pack, with three-level ABS sourced from Bosch, eight-level traction control and three riding modes (Urban, Touring and Sport). In addition, the new Monster 821 gets twin-barrel exhaust and a slipper clutch for quick downshifts.



The Ducati Monster 821 continues to draw power from the same 821cc V-twin Testastretta engine which produces 109.4PS of peak power at 9250rpm and a peak torque of 86Nm at 7750rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is now BS-IV compliant and generates around 2PS lesser power than the outgoing model.



Suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm USD front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear with adjustable preload. Braking is via Brembo brakes, dual 320mm front discs.



The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 is likely to be priced around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete against the likes of Triumph Street Triple RS and the Kawasaki Z900.

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.