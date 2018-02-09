In Pictures: Tata H5X SUV Concept

The production-spec model of the H5X SUV will be the first Tata to be based on the latest Impact 2.0 design philosophy

Saying that the Tata H5X is stealing the show at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 would be an understatement. In fact, it is one of the few cars that have managed to make the 14th edition of India’s largest automotive event an exciting one.

Pictured: Tata 45X

The H5X and the 45X concept also happen to be the models that showcase Tata’s new design philosophy called Impact 2.0. The production version of the SUV is all set to become the first Tata to feature the carmaker’s refreshed design language. Well, a lot has been said about this flashy concept. However, let’s rolls you through the intricate design details of the H5X.

The front fascia looks taut and has a squat stance. The familiar Tata grille has definitely become sleeker under the Impact 2.0.

Tata’s ‘Humanity Line’ has been carried forward in the Impact 2.0. It merges the grille and the slim looking headlamps together into a single unit.

The chunkier fog lamp housing features a tri-arrow element, which is part of the new design language. The previous one had a honeycomb pattern that you see in various elements such as the grille and the rain gutters on Tata’s newer cars.

The roof swoops sharply like a coupe and the C-pillar features a chunky gloss black element that houses the rear quarter glass. This merges with the rear windscreen to give the SUV a floating roof-like design.

It also features a noticeable silver element that runs across the length of the window line and merges with the integrated spoiler.

Gets unique styling for the outside rearview mirrors.

It rides on massive 22-inch wheels shod with low-profile 265/40 section tyres. The wheels are nestled in squarish arches with muscular fenders.

From the rear, it appears quite bottom heavy. The tail lamps are housed within a glass element that spans across the width of the car.

The rear bumper, which is made up of a hard grey plastic, is similar to the one seen on the Nexon.

The rear also looks quite edgy and busy when compared to the front. First off, the big spoiler points out, while the sharply raked rear windscreen makes the tail lamp section protrude even more.

The tri-arrow detailing is practically everywhere. It can be found on elements such as the grille, alloy wheels, fog lamp housing, the rear bumper, tail lamps, under the spoiler and even on the side panels that feature the ‘H5’ label, among others.

The massive glass roof too feature the tri-arrow decals.

On the inside, the H5X concept features a multilayer, low-set dashboard, an approach that Tata has already executed in the Nexon.

The middle layer is made of wood with leather on top while the lower portion gets metallic-finished plastic. There are glossy black highlighters as well.

The production-spec version will, however, be slightly toned down. So expect it to give the Mercedes-Benz-like twin screens a miss.

The production-spec H5X will feature five seats.

We expect Tata to not fiddle around with the silhouette of the SUV. A majority of the design elements are likely to be retained in the production model. We’ve seen Tata do something similar earlier when it turned the concept version of the Nexon into a full-fledged production model.

