 In Pictures: Tata H5X SUV Concept
By: || Updated: 09 Feb 2018 06:31 PM
The production-spec model of the H5X SUV will be the first Tata to be based on the latest Impact 2.0 design philosophy



Tata H5X



Saying that the Tata H5X is stealing the show at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 would be an understatement. In fact, it is one of the few cars that have managed to make the 14th edition of India’s largest automotive event an exciting one.



Tata 45X



Pictured: Tata 45X



The H5X and the 45X concept also happen to be the models that showcase Tata’s new design philosophy called Impact 2.0. The production version of the SUV is all set to become the first Tata to feature the carmaker’s refreshed design language. Well, a lot has been said about this flashy concept. However, let’s rolls you through the intricate design details of the H5X.





Tata H5X



The front fascia looks taut and has a squat stance. The familiar Tata grille has definitely become sleeker under the Impact 2.0. 



Tata H5X



Tata’s ‘Humanity Line’ has been carried forward in the Impact 2.0. It merges the grille and the slim looking headlamps together into a single unit.



Tata H5X



The chunkier fog lamp housing features a tri-arrow element, which is part of the new design language. The previous one had a honeycomb pattern that you see in various elements such as the grille and the rain gutters on Tata’s newer cars. 



Tata H5X



The roof swoops sharply like a coupe and the C-pillar features a chunky gloss black element that houses the rear quarter glass. This merges with the rear windscreen to give the SUV a floating roof-like design.



Tata H5X



Check out: Tata H5X Is Way Bigger Than Creta And Compass!



It also features a noticeable silver element that runs across the length of the window line and merges with the integrated spoiler. 



Tata H5X



Gets unique styling for the outside rearview mirrors. 



Tata H5X



It rides on massive 22-inch wheels shod with low-profile 265/40 section tyres. The wheels are nestled in squarish arches with muscular fenders.



Tata H5X



Tata H5X



From the rear, it appears quite bottom heavy. The tail lamps are housed within a glass element that spans across the width of the car.



Tata H5X



The rear bumper, which is made up of a hard grey plastic, is similar to the one seen on the Nexon.  



Tata H5X



The rear also looks quite edgy and busy when compared to the front. First off, the big spoiler points out, while the sharply raked rear windscreen makes the tail lamp section protrude even more.   



Tata H5X



The tri-arrow detailing is practically everywhere. It can be found on elements such as the grille, alloy wheels, fog lamp housing, the rear bumper, tail lamps, under the spoiler and even on the side panels that feature the ‘H5’ label, among others.



Tata H5X



The massive glass roof too feature the tri-arrow decals. 



Tata H5X



On the inside, the H5X concept features a multilayer, low-set dashboard, an approach that Tata has already executed in the Nexon.



Tata H5X



The middle layer is made of wood with leather on top while the lower portion gets metallic-finished plastic. There are glossy black highlighters as well.



Tata H5X



The production-spec version will, however, be slightly toned down. So expect it to give the Mercedes-Benz-like twin screens a miss. 



Tata H5X



The production-spec H5X will feature five seats. 



Tata H5X



We expect Tata to not fiddle around with the silhouette of the SUV. A majority of the design elements are likely to be retained in the production model. We’ve seen Tata do something similar earlier when it turned the concept version of the Nexon into a full-fledged production model.



Don't Miss: 10 Cars Not To Miss At Auto Expo 2018 - Tata H5X, New Swift 2018 & More



