In Pictures: Renault Captur

The Captur melds flamboyant and quirky French styling with the Duster’s robust underpinnings. Check out Renault’s flagship SUV in India in images

The Captur will soon be instated as Renault’s flagship product in the country. With its prices expected to be in the range of Rs 13-15 lakh (starting just where the Duster’s lineup concludes), the Renault Captur would go head to head with the Hyundai Creta.

It is based on the Duster’s underpinnings – B0 platform – and comes with flamboyant and quirky French styling. You have heard and read a lot about the Captur, now check it out in pictures!

Renault’s current grille design flanked by upward sweeping headlamps – Renault Pure Vision LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators.

Large ‘C’-shaped daytime running LEDs around the fog lamp housing. The LED fog lamps feature cornering lights as well.

Borrowing styling from the European model (available since 2013), the Captur was designed to feature a dual-tone paint scheme. Renault India also offers multiple customisation options.

Rides on machine-cut, dual-tone flashy 17-inch alloys with 215/60 cross-section tyres - same profile as its arch rival, the Hyundai Creta.

Massive 210mm of ground clearance clearly segment-leading (Hyundai Creta offers 190mm).

There’s an integrated spoiler at the back and the bumper features faux skid plates like at the front to amplify its crossover DNA.

The Captur’s wraparound tail lamps feature LED graphics. Renault calls them ‘Ripple-Effect’ tail lamps.

Like the exterior, the cabin also features a dual-tone black and white treatment.

Like the Duster and the Creta, the Captur is a five-seater and comes upholstered in dual-tone white and black faux leather.

Digital+analog instrument cluster.

Duster-borrowed infotainment system features subtle updates in the Captur. The climate control unit is also identical but features a white LED surround illumination (both available in the Euro-spec model since 2013).

‘Platine’ will be the range-topping model and comes with ‘Gold’ highlights to its interior.

Passive keyless entry (Card key) with push-button engine start-stop.

Offers 392 litres of boot space, which is less than the Duster’s 475 litres, but more or less similar to the Creta’s 402 litres.

Dual front airbags will be standard along with ABS with EBD, hill start assist and ISOFIX mounts, while the top-spec model features front side airbags and ESP as well.

