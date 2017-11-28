 In Images: 2018 Toyota Rush
By: || Updated: 28 Nov 2017 08:30 PM
Toyota has a brand new compact SUV in its portfolio which could turn out to be a good addition to its Indian lineup! 



Toyota Rush



The second generation of Toyota’s 7-seat crossover, the Rush, recently made its world premiere in Indonesia. The first-gen model, which was around for over a decade, never made it to India. But we believe the latest version of the Rush could make its way to India. While the older model was derived from the Daihatsu Terios, the second-gen SUV takes inspiration from the Fortuner.



Toyota Rush



Pictured: Previous-gen Toyota Rush 



In the Indonesian market, the 2018 Rush goes up against the Honda BR-V. Since the BR-V is currently on sale in the compact SUV segment in India, it makes perfect sense for Toyota to introduce the Rush here to capture a piece of the pie. The Fortuner-inspired styling cues along with a sub-15 lakh price tag would make the Rush a very popular in our country. This segment is also home to Renault’s latest SUV, the Captur. Next year, even Mahindra is expected to launch an SUV based on SsangYong Tivoli, while Hyundai is expected to launch the Creta facelift as well. Other models that are likely to be launched in this segment next year include the thoroughly updated Duster. So, let’s take a quick look at some of the images of the 2018 Toyota Rush and see what it has to offer as Toyota’s first compact SUV for India. 



Toyota Rush























































  Toyota Rush Hyundai Creta Renault Captur Honda BR-V
Length 4435mm 4270mm 4329mm 4456mm
Width 1695mm 1780mm 1813mm 1735mm
Height 1705mm 1630mm 1619mm 1666mm
Wheelbase 2685mm 2590mm 2673mm 2662mm
Seating Capacity 7 5 5 7
Ground Clearance 220mm 190mm 210mm 200mm


Toyota Rush




  • The Rush gets a grille with horizontal slats and upward sweeping headlamps which is similar to the one seen on the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta. The headlamps are LED multi-reflector units, quite like the one we’ve seen on the Honda City. The sporty-looking TRD Sportivo variant gets body extensions similar to the Fortuner TRD Sportivo to make it look aggressive 



Toyota Rush




  • The body-on-frame crossover features an MPV-like silhouette like the Honda BR-V. There are SUV styling bits as well such as the butch body cladding and roof rails. The TRD Sportivo version gets door cladding and a TRD badge 



Toyota Rush




  • It also gets wraparound LED tail lamps with LED graphics like the Fortuner. The integrated spoiler gets black extensions as well. The rear bumper is not body coloured and gels with rest of the body cladding. It also features a faux TRD skid plate like which mimics the one seen at the front 



Toyota Rush




  •  While regular variants get 16-inch alloy wheels, TRD variants rides on 17-inch machine cut alloys with 215/60 cross-section tyres 



Toyota Rush




  • Compared to the previous model, the all-new Rush comes with a relatively modern cabin. However, it still appears plasticy, especially the top half of the cabin. The centre portion of the dashboard, however, gets a soft touch material that runs through the central console as well 



Toyota Rush



Toyota Rush



Pictured: Previous-gen Toyota Rush 




  • The central console features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which doesn’t support Apple CarPlay or Google Android Auto. However, it does feature the Miracast screen mirroring function. Compared to the older model, the new Rush gets an automatic climate control 



Toyota Rush




  • The instrument cluster features a twin-dial setup with similar blue and black graphics as seen on several Toyotas 



Toyota Rush




  • Offers passive keyless entry with engine start-stop along with a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel 



Vitals 




  • Engine: 1.5-litre VVT-i petrol 

  • Power: 104PS @ 6,000rpm

  • Torque: 136Nm @ 4,200rpm

  • Transmission: 5-speed manual/4-speed Automatic 

  • Tyre size: 215/60 R17



