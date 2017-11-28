In Images: 2018 Toyota Rush

Toyota has a brand new compact SUV in its portfolio which could turn out to be a good addition to its Indian lineup!

The second generation of Toyota’s 7-seat crossover, the Rush, recently made its world premiere in Indonesia. The first-gen model, which was around for over a decade, never made it to India. But we believe the latest version of the Rush could make its way to India. While the older model was derived from the Daihatsu Terios, the second-gen SUV takes inspiration from the Fortuner.

Pictured: Previous-gen Toyota Rush

In the Indonesian market, the 2018 Rush goes up against the Honda BR-V. Since the BR-V is currently on sale in the compact SUV segment in India, it makes perfect sense for Toyota to introduce the Rush here to capture a piece of the pie. The Fortuner-inspired styling cues along with a sub-15 lakh price tag would make the Rush a very popular in our country. This segment is also home to Renault’s latest SUV, the Captur. Next year, even Mahindra is expected to launch an SUV based on SsangYong Tivoli, while Hyundai is expected to launch the Creta facelift as well. Other models that are likely to be launched in this segment next year include the thoroughly updated Duster. So, let’s take a quick look at some of the images of the 2018 Toyota Rush and see what it has to offer as Toyota’s first compact SUV for India.









Toyota Rush

Hyundai Creta

Renault Captur

Honda BR-V





Length

4435mm

4270mm

4329mm

4456mm





Width

1695mm

1780mm

1813mm

1735mm





Height

1705mm

1630mm

1619mm

1666mm





Wheelbase

2685mm

2590mm

2673mm

2662mm





Seating Capacity

7

5

5

7





Ground Clearance

220mm

190mm

210mm

200mm









The Rush gets a grille with horizontal slats and upward sweeping headlamps which is similar to the one seen on the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta. The headlamps are LED multi-reflector units, quite like the one we’ve seen on the Honda City. The sporty-looking TRD Sportivo variant gets body extensions similar to the Fortuner TRD Sportivo to make it look aggressive





The body-on-frame crossover features an MPV-like silhouette like the Honda BR-V. There are SUV styling bits as well such as the butch body cladding and roof rails. The TRD Sportivo version gets door cladding and a TRD badge





It also gets wraparound LED tail lamps with LED graphics like the Fortuner. The integrated spoiler gets black extensions as well. The rear bumper is not body coloured and gels with rest of the body cladding. It also features a faux TRD skid plate like which mimics the one seen at the front





While regular variants get 16-inch alloy wheels, TRD variants rides on 17-inch machine cut alloys with 215/60 cross-section tyres





Compared to the previous model, the all-new Rush comes with a relatively modern cabin. However, it still appears plasticy, especially the top half of the cabin. The centre portion of the dashboard, however, gets a soft touch material that runs through the central console as well



Pictured: Previous-gen Toyota Rush



The central console features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which doesn’t support Apple CarPlay or Google Android Auto. However, it does feature the Miracast screen mirroring function. Compared to the older model, the new Rush gets an automatic climate control





The instrument cluster features a twin-dial setup with similar blue and black graphics as seen on several Toyotas





Offers passive keyless entry with engine start-stop along with a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel



Vitals



Engine : 1.5-litre VVT-i petrol

Power : 104PS @ 6,000rpm

Torque : 136Nm @ 4,200rpm

Transmission : 5-speed manual/4-speed Automatic

Tyre size: 215/60 R17

