 Improperly Parked Vehicles A Cause Of Pollution In Delhi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Improperly Parked Vehicles A Cause Of Pollution In Delhi

Improperly Parked Vehicles A Cause Of Pollution In Delhi

By: || Updated: 14 Dec 2017 04:30 PM
Improperly Parked Vehicles A Cause Of Pollution In Delhi

The Supreme Court of India has approved a comprehensive plan to curb pollution in the national capital



Delhi Air Pollution



Soon after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gases preponed the availability of BS-VI fuel in the capital, the Supreme Court of India has green flagged yet another project to curb life-threatening levels of air pollution in the capital.





Formulated by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), the plan contains various different measures to control pollution in a time-bound manner. 



Starting off, from February onwards, a huge fine (10 times the parking fee) will be imposed on vehicles not parked at designated spots in Delhi. Vehicles of regular offenders could also be impounded. These improperly parked vehicles result in traffic jams that in turn increase air pollution. Adding to this, the SC, as per the plan, has also asked concerned authorities to further facilitate public transport services in the Delhi NCR region by adding extra coaches (486 more) to metro rails and increasing the number of city buses (10,000 by 2018 end) in operation. The Court has also asked the Environment Ministry to come up with an action plan to curb pollution for Delhi-NCR region within two weeks. Finally, EPCA's plan also states installation of pollution monitoring stations in the NCR region to keep a check on air pollution.





Reportedly, SIAM made a statement saying, “We are not making a toy, the timeline has been shifted so many times. First, it was 2025, now 2020. We need more time." It remains to be seen if there was a suggestion by the honourable Court to prepone the decision of launching BS-VI cars in the capital city. 



Stay tuned to Cardekho for more updates on this.



Source



Also Read: Effect Of BS-VI Grade Fuel On Vehicles In Delhi



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 2018 Auto Expo: Expected Hyundai Lineup

trending now

INDIA
GoPro camera gets stolen and 5 months later owner finds ...
VIDEO
Delhi government announces free treatment of accident victims both ...
VIDEO
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Deputy CM Nitin Patel offers prayers ...