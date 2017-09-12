Hyundai Xcent Prime With Factory-Fitted CNG Launched

The Hyundai Xcent Prime CNG becomes the first commercial sedan to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit and offers a warranty of 3 years/ 1,00,000km

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Xcent Prime CNG in the country making it the first commercial segment sedan to be available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Available in two variants, T and T+, its prices start at Rs 5.93 lakh and Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), respectively.

The Xcent Prime, which is the pre-facelift version of the regular Hyundai Xcent, competes largely with the Maruti DZire Tour (based on the older Swift DZire and not to be confused with the new 2017 Maruti Dzire). The Xcent Prime is basically a stripped down version of the compact sedan's base model.

The Hyundai Xcent Prime is also equipped with factory-fitted SLF (speed limiting function) function which limits the vehicle's maximum speed electronically to 80kmph. The SLF feature comes at no additional cost. The new Dzire Tour, which was introduced post the launch of the 2017 Dzire, also features this speed limiting function.

The Xcent Prime with the factory-fitted CNG kit comes with a 1,00,000km/3 year warranty. Hyundai says these additions will help ease the registration and financing process besides providing registration tax benefits in select areas.

