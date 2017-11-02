 Hyundai Verna Clocks 20,000 Bookings
Search

Hyundai Verna Clocks 20,000 Bookings

By: || Updated: 02 Nov 2017 06:30 PM
Hyundai Verna Clocks 20,000 Bookings

With 20,000 bookings confirmed for the Hyundai Verna, its introductory prices are expected to go up soon!  



Hyundai Verna



Hyundai has announced that the fifth-generation Verna, which was launched on August 22, 2017, has already registered 20,000 bookings. The all-new Hyundai Verna goes up primarily against the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The monthly sales of these three sedans averages around 4-6k units monthly, with the Verna leading the segment ever since its launch. 



Previously, with pre-bookings open since the beginning of August, the Verna had received around 7,000 bookings, within almost a week of launch. Post its first full sales month, September, the Hyundai Verna had recorded 15,000 bookings. And now, Hyundai has received 20,000 confirmed bookings for the new sedan. According to the South Korean automaker, 45 per cent of the overall sales are coming from the top-spec variants, while 25 per cent accounts for the automatic ones.  



Hyundai Verna



Hyundai Verna Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



At the time of launch, Hyundai had said that the Verna’s prices were introductory and were valid only for the first 20,000 customers. Also, soon after the launch of the Verna, the Government had increased GST cess on mid-sized and luxury cars, along with SUVs. So, the automaker had to increase the prices of the Verna as according to government norms, it came under the luxury space courtesy its 1.6-litre engines. 



The current prices of the Verna, compared to the launch prices are in the table below. These prices are expected to go up soon as and when the sedan reaches 20,000 deliveries.   



Petrol
















































Variants Introductory Prices Current Prices Difference
E (Manual) Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh
EX (Manual) Rs 9.06 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh Nearly 23,000
EX (Automatic) Rs 10.22 lakh Rs 10.48 lakh Nearly 26,000
SX (Manual) Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.68 lakh Nearly 19,000
SX (O) (Manual) Rs 11.08 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh Nearly 26,000
SX(O) (Automatic) Rs 12.23 lakh Rs 12.48 lakh Nearly 25,000


Diesel 
















































Variants Introductory Prices Current Prices Difference
E (Manual) Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.42 lakh Nearly Rs 23,000
EX (Manual) Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.24 lakh Nearly Rs 25,000
EX (Automatic) Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 11.67 lakh Nearly Rs 28,000
SX (Manual) Rs 11.11 lakh Rs 11.37 lakh Nearly Rs 26,000
SX+ (Automatic) Rs 12.61 lakh Rs 12.87 lakh Nearly Rs 26,000
SX(O) (Manual) Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 12.68 lakh Nearly Rs 29,000


Check out: 2017 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained



Read More on : Verna Automatic



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Renault Captur - Futuristic Digital Cockpit

trending now

VIDEO
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana: I will elope, says Kriti ...
SPORTS
Adult actress Mia Khalifa asks Tiger Woods to retire ...
VIDEO
Nia Sharma trolled for wearing bold lip colour