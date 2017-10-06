Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD Launched At Rs 25.19 lakh

The four-wheel-drive system is available exclusively with the range-topping diesel automatic trim, which was previously a front-wheel-drive model. The Tucson’s prices have also significantly gone down across the variant lineup and surprisingly Hyundai is staying tight-lipped about it!

Hyundai has finally introduced the four-wheel-drive version of its flagship SUV, the Tucson, in India. It is priced at Rs 25.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is based on the range-topping diesel automatic trim, GLS, of the SUV. The front-wheel-drive diesel GLS auto has now been replaced by this 4WD model. Bookings for the same are now underway.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



Hyundai Tucson AT GLS (discontinued): Rs 24.71 lakh

Rs 24.71 lakh

Hyundai Tucson 4WD AT GLS: Rs 25.19 lakh



So, for a premium of nearly Rs 48,000, Hyundai is offering a 4WD system with the Tucson, which is not bad at all! The Tucson’s arch rival, the Jeep Compass, offers a full-spec diesel 4x4 option for Rs 21.37 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which makes it cheaper by over Rs 3.80 lakh. However, the Compass is a manual 4x4 offering and its automatic is expected next year but since the window is wide (Rs 3.80 lakh+), the Compass diesel auto 4x4 is likely to have a price advantage as well.

Drivetrain features

The 4WD model is pulled by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine (185PS/400Nm) and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Like its rivals, the Tucson comes with an on-demand 4WD system, which automatically sends power to rear wheels by assessing road conditions to improve traction. There’s a ‘4WD Lock’ mode as well, which splits the torque in a 50:50 ratio between front and rear axles.

Besides this, Hyundai now offers additional safety features in the petrol and diesel GL trims, which were earlier exclusive to the GLS trim (not available with the petrol). Both the variants now feature: electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), downhill brake control (DBC) and brake assist.

The Hyundai Tucson prices have also gone down across its variant lineup, despite it now offering more in its GL and GLS trims. The Jeep Compass effect?

Petrol (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Variants

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference





Manual Base

Rs 18.79 lakh

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 80,000





Automatic GL

Rs 21.64 lakh

Rs 20.99 lakh

Rs 65,000







Diesel (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Variants

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference





Manual Base

Rs 21.34 lakh

Rs 19.95 lakh

Rs 1.39 lakh





Manual GL

Rs 23.27 lakh

Rs 22.49 lakh

Rs 78,000





Automatic GLS 4WD

N.A.

Rs 25.19 lakh









Read More on : Tucson diesel