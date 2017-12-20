Hyundai Organises Free Car Care Clinic Across The Country

The customer connect programme is being held from December 19 – 25, 2017 across over 1300 service points in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is organising the 25th edition of its ‘Free Car Care Clinic’ in the country. The campaign is already underway since December 19 and will continue till December 25. Under this initiative, Hyundai car owners can avail various benefits by visiting over 1300 service points of the carmaker across India.

Under this car care program, the carmaker is offering benefits to its consumers depending on the age of their vehicle. Buyers whose cars are more than two years old attract a discount of up to 10 per cent on mechanical parts and 20 per cent on labour. The free car care programme includes a 90-point car check-up including the examination of the engine, transmission, electrical system, AC, exterior and others. On top of that, Hyundai is also offering up to 25 per cent concession on purchase of extended warranty for the Creta and up to 20 per cent on VAS (Value Added Services) products.

Programmes like these present a good opportunity for buyers to get their cars checked from manufacturer authorised service stations. Frequent check-ups ensure that you can carry out preventive maintenance of your car that can end up lowering ownership costs in the long run. Owners should note that only the vehicle check-up is free under such programmes and not spare parts and fitments.

For those who don’t visit an authorised service station for the regular upkeep of their car and rely on third party workshops, the car care clinic is a good opportunity to get your car’s details (like odometer reading) updated in the manufacturer’s database. The recorded details can end up as a proof of your car’s running, which might help at the time of selling your car.

The Korean carmaker actively organises customer-centric events; last month it rolled out the second iteration of the #BeTheBetterGuy road safety campaign. The 24th edition of the ‘Free Car Care Clinic’ was organised in March earlier this year. In the recently conducted JD Power survey, the carmaker also topped the after-sales customer satisfaction index.

Hyundai will be coming up with the facelift models of the Creta and the Elite i20 next year. To clear the 2017 model year inventory, it’s also giving some cool offers on these models under its December Delight scheme.