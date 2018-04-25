Hyundai Likely To Bring Back Santro Nameplate With Its New Small Car

The new Hyundai hatchback is expected to be wider and taller than the i10

Regular readers would be aware that Hyundai is expected to launch a new entry-level hatchback in India in the second half of 2018 and that the carmaker is developing an AMT (automated manual transmission) for this family-oriented hatchback. Earlier, Hyundai had categorically stated that the new entry-level hatchback, which will be positioned above the Eon, would not be christened the Santro. However, it seems to have had a change of heart now.

It was in the year 1998 that Hyundai entered India with a small car named the Santro. It turned out to be a massive success for the carmaker with around 1.9 million unit sold in its 16-year stint in the market. But after its production ended in 2014, the carmaker decided to not bring a new generation of the popular hatchback. Instead, the i10 filled the Santro’s shoes while the Grand i10 took charge in the premium compact hatchback space against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Ford Figo.

Related: Hyundai i10 discontinued in India in 2017

But now, Hyundai plans to bring the Santro nameplate back with the new small car owing to dealer and consumer demand. Hyundai’s MD & CEO, Y K Koo, recently revealed that the Santro nameplate is being considered for the new hatchback, which will be wider and taller than the Hyundai i10. For reference, the now-discontinued i10 measured 3585mm in length and 1595mm in width. It was powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine that made 69PS of maximum power.

Talking about the possibility of finding a Santro badge on the new hatchback, Koo added, "It will be launched near Diwali this year. So, we will take a final call on the Santro badge around that time. However, I must admit that we are under a lot of pressure from dealers, customers and the market to bring back the Santro brand."

What do you think Hyundai should do? Should it bring back the Santro nameplate or come up with a new name for this new small car? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.