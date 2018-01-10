Hyundai Launches Verna 1.4-litre Petrol At Rs 7.79 Lakh

Seems like the cess increase on GST has forced Hyundai to reintroduce the 1.4-litre engine with new Verna as it attracts lesser taxes

Hyundai has now added a 1.4-litre petrol engine option to the new Verna lineup. The 1.4-litre petrol Verna has been priced at Rs 7.79 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). While the previous-gen Verna was available with both the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines, Hyundai discontinued the motor with lesser displacement with the new-gen model last year. This time around, the automaker has only introduced the 1.4-litre petrol and the not the diesel, while both the engines are available with the Elite i20.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Soon after its launch in August 2017, we had reported that Hyundai was contemplating on reintroducing the 1.4-litre motors since the 1.6-litre engine landed it in the luxury segment as per the Government's classification. According to the Government’s definition, all cars displacing more than 1500cc are considered luxury vehicles. To further worsen matters, the GST cess on luxury cars was hiked after the Verna was launched. With the smaller motor, the base model of the Verna is now priced very competitively compared to those of its arch rivals. That’s because, with the 1.4-litre motor, the Verna now qualifies as a midsize car as per the Government’s definition.

The 1.4-litre petrol in the Verna gets the same state of tune as the Elite i20 1.4-litre automatic. The engine puts out 100PS and 132Nm, while in the previous model it used to produce 107PS and 135Nm. However, that’s not a major difference and is perhaps an outcome of recalibration of the motor. Another change is the 6-speed manual transmission mated to the 1.4-litre engine, that replaces the older 5-speed unit.

The equipment list of the Verna 1.4-litre petrol is similar to its corresponding 1.6-litre variants. However, Hyundai has discontinued the E (base) and EX variants of the 1.6-litre manual petrol to give the 1.4-litre petrol some breathing space. The 1.6-litre petrol AT is still available though, with the EX variant as before. Read about it in detail here: 2017 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained

