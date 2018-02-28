Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Revealed; Might Be Launched In India

The all-electric Hyundai Kona comes with two powertrain options and is capable of doing up to 470km on a single charge!

Hyundai has revealed the Kona Electric SUV online ahead of its public debut at the upcoming 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. The Kona EV is Hyundai’s second all-electric offering after the Ioniq Electric. While the Ioniq is available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric avatars, the Kona only comes in regular and all-electric versions so far.

Why is the Kona Electric important to us?

Pictured: Regular Hyundai Kona

In January 2018, Hyundai had hinted that it is planning to bring in the all-electric Kona here by 2019. If everything goes as per the plan, the Kona could very well become the first all-electric offering from Hyundai in India. We expect it to be brought via the CKD (completely knocked down) route with local assembly. If launched, the Kona will be one of the first all-electric SUVs on sale in India. Mahindra has also prepared an electric version of the KUV100, often referred to as a micro SUV, which it showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

How far can the Kona Electric go on a single charge?

The Hyundai Kona Electric will be available in two powertrain options: the long-range version with a 64kWh battery and a short-range version with a 39.2kWh battery pack









Hyundai Kona Electric





Short-Range





Long-Range









Motor





Permanent magnet synchronous motor









Power





135PS





204 PS









Torque





395Nm









Battery Capacity





39.2kWh





64kWh









Range





Up to 300 km





Up to 470 km









Charging





~ 6hrs 10 min (Standard AC)





~ 9hrs 40 min (Standard AC)









Quick Charging





~ 54 min up to 80% (100 kW DC fast charger)









Battery Type





Lithium-ion polymer









Charging Port





Front next to the Hyundai logo









0-100kmph





9.3 seconds





7.6 seconds









Top Speed





167kmph









In terms of styling the Kona Electric looks identical to the regular compact SUV, with subtle changes. The most noticeable difference between the regular Kona and its electric version is the closed grille. Although it is subjective, the closed front grille makes it look a little cleaner and more mature than its regular model from the front. Further, the Kona EV also comes with a slightly larger footprint. For the uninitiated, the Kona is wider than the Creta & has a longer wheelbase too. The Creta is taller & longer than the Kona EV, though.









Dimensions





Hyundai Kona EV





Hyundai Kona





Hyundai Creta









Length





4,180mm





4,165mm





4,270mm









Width





1,800mm





1,800mm





1,780mm









Height





1,570mm





1,550mm





1,630mm









Wheelbase





2,600mm





2,600mm





2,590mm









The interior of the Kona Electric has also been carried over from the regular model save for the new, fully digital 7-inch instrument cluster and different upholstery. Also unique to the EV version are powered front seats with 8-way adjustment and heating and ventilation functions.

The features that the Kona gets are not a part of the usual list that we get with SUVs in the Creta’s range. Clearly, there’s an effort on Hyundai’s part to justify the high cost of the electric powertrain by offering more creature comforts. We expect the Kona EV to cost as much as an entry-level luxury SUV in India, which is upwards of Rs 30 lakh.

Hyundai showcased the all-electric version of the Ioniq at the Auto Expo 2018 along with its hybrid version. And while the Kona Electric made its debut today, Hyundai also made the Indian premiere of its fuel-cell vehicle, the Nexo SUV, at the 2nd India-Korea Business Summit 2018.

With the Government deciding not to push for only EVs for India and instead letting automakers find out the best solution to curb vehicular emissions, carmakers such as Hyundai might as well think of introducing other technologies like plug-in hybrids or fuel cell vehicles in the future.