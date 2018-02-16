Hyundai Ioniq Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

The Ioniq is available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and with an all-electric powertrain in the US, Europe and some East Asian countries

Hyundai India has put up a grand display at Auto Expo 2018 showcasing numerous products, some of which might even make their India debut by mid-2018. In its lineup at the Auto Expo 2018 is the Hyundai Ioniq, the only car available with a choice of hybrid and an all-electric powertrain. Here’s a look at both of these cars:

Ioniq Hybrid

The Ioniq Hybrid packs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with direct injection that makes 105PS of power and 147Nm of torque. There’s a 43.5PS electric motor as well in the equation and it also adds 170Nm of torque to boost the car's driveability. The motor draws power from a 1.56kWh lithium-ion battery. The Ioniq hybrid gets a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. The biggest talking point though is the car's claimed fuel efficiency, which stands at 25kmpl as per the US' test cycle.

Ioniq Electric

The Ioniq Electric packs a large 28kWh battery for up to 280km of emission-free driving. The motor makes 120PS of power and 295Nm of torque. The gearbox in it is a single-speed reducer transmission which helps the car clock a top speed of 165kmph.

The Hyundai Ioniq has a distinctive design with a five-door setup. The front comprises of a sleek hexagonal grille which blends with the Bi-xenon/LED headlights along with vertically stacked LED Daytime running lamps (DRLs) incorporated in the bumper. A swooping C-pillar and the two-tone eco-spoke alloy wheels stand out at the sides. Hyundai says the fluidic design is aerodynamically efficient to improve efficiency and performance. Thanks to the aluminium forged boot lid and hood, the Ioniq is 25 per cent lighter than other Hyundai models. The rear sports LED combination lights merging with the boot spoiler and a "high-fibre reinforced bumper" as claimed by Kia. Related: Hyundai Likely To Bring Back Santro Nameplate With Its New Small Car

It gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a 7-inch MID instrument cluster. The touchscreen is also a 7-inch unit placed in the center with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. A nifty inductive charging pad for smartphones also sits at the centre. Safety features include seven airbags, lane change assist, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, autonomous braking and adaptive cruise control. Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric Coming To India In 2019

