Hyundai India Hikes Prices By 2 Per Cent

The inflated prices will be implemented from January 1, 2018

Hyundai Motors India Limited has announced that the company is going to increase the prices of all its products in the country by two per cent come 2018. Hyundai sells a comprehensive range of vehicles which range from the entry level hatchback, Eon, to the Hyundai Tucson, which now comes with an AWD system. Keeping the price range in mind, the increase will be in the vicinity of Rs 6,580 to Rs 50,380 depending on the model and variant. You Cannot Miss This: 2018 Auto Expo: Expected Hyundai Lineup

HMIL has cited that the price hike comes in the wake of increasing material and input costs which the company will be passing on to the buyers from the coming year onwards. But if you are really looking to purchase a Hyundai vehicle then the incentives on some models (Grand i10 and Eon) are pretty generous under the December Delight scheme. The deals include 100 per cent on-road financing through select banks and cash discounts in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000 with additional government employee incentive of Rs 5,000 and more. For More Details: Hyundai Announces December Delight Discount Schemes

Hyundai India recently launched the updated Verna which has already started showing a tremendous positive impact on the sales chart, racking up more than 20,000 bookings in two months of its launch. Another public favorite from the Korean carmaker is the Creta which is still the best selling SUV in its segment, so it's natural that both of these products feature no discounts. Related: Hyundai Creta Facelift: Everything You Need To Know