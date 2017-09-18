Hyundai Increases Car Prices Post Cess Hike

With the festive season approaching fast, prospective Hyundai customers will need to shell out more for a Hyundai Elite i20, Verna or Creta

Hyundai Motors India has joined the list of carmakers impacted by the recent cess revision. As per the amendment made by the GST council, all cars including hatchbacks and sedans in the mid-sized and large-sized segments to SUVs now attract an additional 2-5 per cent hike in cess. Since the cess hike excludes small cars, the Hyundai Eon, Grand i10 and the Xcent have not been affected by this price revision. But Hyundai’s key models like the Hyundai Elite i20, Verna, Creta, Elantra and the Tucson now cost more than what they did when the Goods and Service Tax was announced.

The rise in Hyundai’s car prices ranges from as low as Rs 12,547 for the Elite i20 (1.4-litre petrol AT) to Rs 84, 867 for the Tucson. The recently launched Hyundai Verna qualifies for an increase of up to Rs 29,090 too. However, the increased cess on the Verna will only be applied after the first 20,000 deliveries are made. This is simply because the Korean carmaker had promised, at the time of launch, to keep Verna’s prices the same for the first 20,000 buyers. Moving on, the rise in the Creta prices hover between Rs 20,900 to Rs 55,375. Hyundai’s executive sedan, the Elantra, now costs Rs 50,312 to Rs 75,991 more than what it did before September 11, 2017.

Here’s a look at the increased prices (all prices ex-showroom Delhi):









Car Models





Old Prices





Increased Cess





New Prices*









Hyundai Elite i20 (1.4L petrol AT)





Rs 8.97 lakh





Rs 12,547





Rs 9.09 lakh









Hyundai Verna





Rs 8.00-12.62 lakh





Up to Rs 29,090





NA instantly#









Hyundai Creta





Rs 8.92-14.00 lakh





Rs 20,900 – Rs 55,375





Rs 9.12-14.55 lakh









Hyundai Elantra





Rs 12.99-19.30 lakh





Rs 50,312 – Rs 75,991





Rs 13.49-20.05 lakh









Hyundai Tucson





Rs 18.13-24.99 lakh





Rs 64,828 – Rs 84,867





Rs 18.77-25.83 lakh









*Effective from September 11, 2017.

#Verna prices will continue to remain the same for the first 20,000 customers.

The increase in car prices at the onset of the festive season isn’t something car buyers were expecting. However, carmakers have to abide by the decision of the GST Council. Since the implementation of GST on July 1, 2017, the cost of cars reduced by a significant margin. Although the cess revision does make cars more expensive than before, it does not devoid you of the benefits from the implementation of GST completely.

Hyundai’s rivals, Honda and Toyota, have also increased prices across models falling under the mid-sized, large-sized, and SUV segments. Click the links to know more about Increase In Honda Car Prices and Toyota Hikes Prices

Stay tuned to CarDekho to keep an eye on the implications of the recent hike in cess.