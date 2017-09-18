Hyundai Increases Car Prices Post Cess Hike

With the festive season approaching fast, prospective Hyundai customers will need to shell out more for a Hyundai Elite i20, Verna or Creta
Hyundai Motors India has joined the list of carmakers impacted by the recent cess revision. As per the amendment made by the GST council, all cars including hatchbacks and sedans in the mid-sized and large-sized segments to SUVs now attract an additional 2-5 per cent hike in cess. Since the cess hike excludes small cars, the Hyundai Eon, Grand i10 and the Xcent have not been affected by this price revision. But Hyundai’s key models like the Hyundai Elite i20, Verna, Creta, Elantra and the Tucson now cost more than what they did when the Goods and Service Tax was announced.
The rise in Hyundai’s car prices ranges from as low as Rs 12,547 for the Elite i20 (1.4-litre petrol AT) to Rs 84, 867 for the Tucson. The recently launched Hyundai Verna qualifies for an increase of up to Rs 29,090 too. However, the increased cess on the Verna will only be applied after the first 20,000 deliveries are made. This is simply because the Korean carmaker had promised, at the time of launch, to keep Verna’s prices the same for the first 20,000 buyers. Moving on, the rise in the Creta prices hover between Rs 20,900 to Rs 55,375. Hyundai’s executive sedan, the Elantra, now costs Rs 50,312 to Rs 75,991 more than what it did before September 11, 2017.
Here’s a look at the increased prices (all prices ex-showroom Delhi):
Car Models
Old Prices
Increased Cess
New Prices*
Hyundai Elite i20 (1.4L petrol AT)
Rs 8.97 lakh
Rs 12,547
Rs 9.09 lakh
Hyundai Verna
Rs 8.00-12.62 lakh
Up to Rs 29,090
NA instantly#
Hyundai Creta
Rs 8.92-14.00 lakh
Rs 20,900 – Rs 55,375
Rs 9.12-14.55 lakh
Hyundai Elantra
Rs 12.99-19.30 lakh
Rs 50,312 – Rs 75,991
Rs 13.49-20.05 lakh
Hyundai Tucson
Rs 18.13-24.99 lakh
Rs 64,828 – Rs 84,867
Rs 18.77-25.83 lakh
*Effective from September 11, 2017.
#Verna prices will continue to remain the same for the first 20,000 customers.
The increase in car prices at the onset of the festive season isn’t something car buyers were expecting. However, carmakers have to abide by the decision of the GST Council. Since the implementation of GST on July 1, 2017, the cost of cars reduced by a significant margin. Although the cess revision does make cars more expensive than before, it does not devoid you of the benefits from the implementation of GST completely.
Hyundai’s rivals, Honda and Toyota, have also increased prices across models falling under the mid-sized, large-sized, and SUV segments. Click the links to know more about Increase In Honda Car Prices and Toyota Hikes Prices
Stay tuned to CarDekho to keep an eye on the implications of the recent hike in cess.
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.